Did You Know This Rare Frog From Ecuador Was Named After King Charles III?

King Charles III’s coronation is all set to take place on Friday. Amid all the news and interesting facts circulating this week about the ceremony, a rare frog species — named after Prince Charles- now known as King Charles III is going viral. As per the official website of the British Royal Family, the name of the species is Hyloscirtus Princecharlesi meaning Prince Charles Stream Tree Frog. It was named back in 2008, to honour the King’s passion for the environment. The frog is native to Ecuador and is black with orange spots all over its body.

Dr Luis A. Coloma, an Ecuadorian scientist, discovered this frog in a museum and hence named it after King Charles. The species was originally found amid preserved museum specimens. After this, Coloma eventually led a group of scientists to the frog’s native land, where they found a few live amphibians. Amphibian Ark, a project to save the most endangered frogs, toads, salamanders, newts, and caecilians in the world, decided to name the colourful species after Prince Charles in 2008

The former Prince of Wales was a strong supporter of safeguarding the world’s rainforest. In 2007, he launched the Prince’s Rainforest Project to spread awareness of both the advantages that tropical forests offer and the contribution that deforestation makes to climate change.

Along with this, King Charles III is also known as the Keeper of Cows. He and his wife Camilla visited the Masai tribe in Tanzania in 2011 as part of an official tour and were each granted new titles. Camilla was given the name Koto Engera, which means Mother of the Children, and Charles was given the name Oloishiru Ingishi, or Keeper of the Cows.

His title means “the one who makes cows cry." The animals scream for individuals who aid them because they feel supported by them, Mathayo Rimba Olemirai, a local elder, explained, calling Charles “the one who makes cows cry."

The coronation of King Charles will take place in London’s Westminster Abbey. The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the ceremony. Camilla, The Queen Consort, will also be crowned with King Charles III.

