Did You Know Vicky Kaushal Appeared in These Movies Before Masaan?

Vicky Kaushal has been a prominent actor in the film industry. Be it Uri or Masaan, the actor has always proved himself as one of the gems in Bollywood. The actor has many achievements till date. He is the recipient of a National Film Award for best actor and a Filmfare Award. Also, he has appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list of 2019. However, many people think that the actor made his debut in the 2015 film ‘Masaan’. Is that true? No, not so much. Yes, Masaan sure was his first lead role but he also did films before this.

For those who don’t know, Vicky Kaushal played the younger version of Kunal Kapoor in 2012 film ‘Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana.’ The movie was a fun watch and it revolved around a much-coveted chicken curry recipe through which a family can reclaim their pride and wealth.

The actor experimented with many such movies. A tweet which is now going viral elaborates on the same. Twitter user ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ took to the bluebird app and talked about Vicky Kaushal’s fantasy short “Geek Out" by #VasanBala. “VK played a regular guy who dreams of becoming a vigilante Here’s an edited snippet. Have you watched this 10-min film?" she wrote in the caption as she posted a video from the same.

Here, have a look for yourself:

Even before #Masaan happened, #VickyKaushal experimented with movies. One such was fantasy short "Geek Out" by #VasanBala (2013). VK played a regular guy who dreams of becoming a vigilanteHere's an edited snippet. Have you watched this 10-min film?Happy b'day @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/tL8wK3h9vb— Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) May 16, 2023

“Saw Masan and then saw Raman Raghav. Absolutely blown away," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “His deleted confession scene from Raman Raghav is still the highlight for me, genius!."

Do you remember any such Vicky Kaushal movie?