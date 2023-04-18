CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Viral » 'Digital India': Coconut Seller Puts QR Code On Bike For Cashless Transactions
2-MIN READ

‘Digital India’: Coconut Seller Puts QR Code On Bike For Cashless Transactions

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 17:37 IST

Delhi, India

Now, coconut water is just a QR code away. (credits: Twitter/@rk_misra)

The tweet of a customer buying a coconut from the seller using QR code has gone viral, leading to more people appreciating the vendor’s initiative.

In today’s world, digital payment systems have become a norm and people have been instilling them into their day-to-day routines. However, a coconut seller in India has taken it to the next level by attaching a QR code to his two-wheeler, and the internet can’t stop talking about it. The seller’s innovative approach has won him appreciation on social media. A Twitter user shared a photo of himself buying a coconut from the seller. In the picture, coconuts are hanging on the motorcycle that has a QR code on the back of the seat. The Twitter user can be seen standing with his bicycle, while a woman in the background watches the transaction. The tweet has gone viral, with people appreciating the coconut seller’s initiative. Along with the snap, the tweet read, “Coconut Man with QR Code… India Forward.”

The coconut seller’s idea of incorporating a QR code in his business has made him stand out from the rest. With the help of the QR code, customers can quickly pay for their purchase digitally, making the transaction hassle-free and quick. This digital approach has impressed many, and people are now lauding the coconut seller’s innovative mindset. Social media users have been taking to Twitter to express their amazement and some shared similar incidents they have witnessed. “Truly great—digital revolution,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Coconut on average costs Rs 50. A cutting chai at Rs 5 can also be paid by UPI. The best part is that the seller now prefers UPI over cash,” read another tweet.

RELATED NEWS

A user tweeted, “Pretty common in Bhubaneswar. Almost all roadside coconut vendors accept UPI.”

Meanwhile, this is not the only street vendor who seems to have figured out something unique for his business. A street vendor went viral for his innovative strategy of demonstrating the durability of his plastic containers by literally smashing them on the ground. The video of the vendor’s display was shared on Twitter by an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Dipanshu Kabra, who praised his approach as “Marketing Level - ultra pro max." The clip shows the vendor throwing his plastic containers on the ground to demonstrate their toughness and even folding them to show their flexibility.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many impressed by the vendor’s unconventional marketing strategy.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. viral photos
  2. digital india
  3. viral
first published:April 18, 2023, 17:37 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 17:37 IST