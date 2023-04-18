‘Digital India’: Coconut Seller Puts QR Code On Bike For Cashless Transactions

In today’s world, digital payment systems have become a norm and people have been instilling them into their day-to-day routines. However, a coconut seller in India has taken it to the next level by attaching a QR code to his two-wheeler, and the internet can’t stop talking about it. The seller’s innovative approach has won him appreciation on social media. A Twitter user shared a photo of himself buying a coconut from the seller. In the picture, coconuts are hanging on the motorcycle that has a QR code on the back of the seat. The Twitter user can be seen standing with his bicycle, while a woman in the background watches the transaction. The tweet has gone viral, with people appreciating the coconut seller’s initiative. Along with the snap, the tweet read, “Coconut Man with QR Code… India Forward.”

Coconut Man with QR Code…😊 India Forward 👍 pic.twitter.com/BYM3WRSTXm— RK Misra (@rk_misra) April 16, 2023

The coconut seller’s idea of incorporating a QR code in his business has made him stand out from the rest. With the help of the QR code, customers can quickly pay for their purchase digitally, making the transaction hassle-free and quick. This digital approach has impressed many, and people are now lauding the coconut seller’s innovative mindset. Social media users have been taking to Twitter to express their amazement and some shared similar incidents they have witnessed. “Truly great—digital revolution,” wrote a Twitter user.

Truly great - digital revolution— VINAY. KUMAR DELHI (@wadhawan2011) April 16, 2023

“Coconut on average costs Rs 50. A cutting chai at Rs 5 can also be paid by UPI. The best part is that the seller now prefers UPI over cash,” read another tweet.

Coconut an average costs Rs 50. A cutting chai at Rs 5 can also be paid by UPI. The best part is that the seller now prefers UPI over cash 😀— Rishiraj Biswas (@RishirajBiswas) April 16, 2023

A user tweeted, “Pretty common in Bhubaneswar. Almost all roadside coconut vendors accept UPI.”

Pretty common in Bhubaneswar. Almost all roadside coconut vendors accept UPI.— Manas Muduli🇮🇳 (@manas_muduli) April 16, 2023

Meanwhile, this is not the only street vendor who seems to have figured out something unique for his business. A street vendor went viral for his innovative strategy of demonstrating the durability of his plastic containers by literally smashing them on the ground. The video of the vendor’s display was shared on Twitter by an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Dipanshu Kabra, who praised his approach as “Marketing Level - ultra pro max." The clip shows the vendor throwing his plastic containers on the ground to demonstrate their toughness and even folding them to show their flexibility.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many impressed by the vendor’s unconventional marketing strategy.

