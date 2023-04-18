Disco Deewane With Yoga Twist? We Will Show You How It's Done

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is back at it again with his unique brand of social media charm. With every post, he manages to surprise his followers with his quirky sense of humour and his ability to raise awareness on various issues. And his latest post is no exception. In it, he can be seen striking a yoga pose with fellow enthusiasts that is sure to catch your eye.

In the caption, Temjen gives us a glimpse of his playful side, writing, “When you think to hit the dance floor & yoga hits you hard. Stretches be like Disco Deewane. Let’s give a Shoutout, 65 Days left for International Day of Yoga!" Who knew stretching could be so funky? With his infectious energy, Temjen is getting us all excited for the International Day of Yoga marked on June 21 every year, and reminding us that fitness can be fun too.

When you think to hit the dance floor & yoga hits you hard 😜Stretches be like Disco Deewane 🕺🏻 Let's give a Shoutout, 65 Days left for International Day of Yoga! pic.twitter.com/6rwQHNd6fr — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 17, 2023

As always, social media users are loving every bit of the photo and the sense of humour in the tweet. Many remarked that they love how the BJP State President is making a difference using his social media presence. A Twitter user wrote, “You are living the life. Making difference in such a beautiful place.”

You are living the life. Making difference in such a beautiful place.— Ashwani K चंद्र (@AshwaniChandr) April 17, 2023

“Sir yeh Saami Saami song ka hook step acha kar rahe ho (Sir, you are acing the hook step of the Saami Saami song),” read another tweet.

सर, ये saami Saami songs का hook step अच्छा कर रहे हो… pic.twitter.com/GeVq1qntxC— स्मित सुशील प्रभुखानोलकर🇮🇳 (@smitprabhu) April 17, 2023

“You are a new Twitter sensation,” tweeted a user.

You are new Twitter sensation 🕺— Varchashva Mishra (@varchashva) April 17, 2023

The Nagaland Minister is known for his social media presence, and when he is not raising awareness on important days or issues, he is spreading smiles with other tweets. Temjen Imna Along shared an image of himself boarding an Ambassador car, a brand of vehicle that is rarely seen on Indian roads nowadays. Temjen’s caption read, “It’s Monday! Let’s get ready for work! Mere pass bhi ek Ambassador hai (I also have an Ambassador)."

The Ambassador car was once a symbol of luxury in India and was associated with the country’s politicians, businessmen, and affluent individuals. However, with time, the car has been replaced by foreign brands. Nevertheless, the minister’s picture struck a chord with people, reminding them of a bygone era.

Its Mondaaaay!Let’s get ready for work! मेरे पास भी एक Ambassador हैं 🚖 pic.twitter.com/6HSutRJYU3 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 10, 2023

The tweet has gone viral, and many people have commented on the minister’s choice of car. The tweet has evoked a sense of nostalgia in numerous individuals who reminisce about the Ambassador car as a representation of Indian luxury and comfort.

