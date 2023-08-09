'Disco' Lights in Andheri 'Ignite' Frustration Among Mumbaikars As Twitter User Writes to BMC

In December last year, Maharashtra’s chief minister Eknath Shinde unveiled a grand Rs. 1729 crore initiative aimed at enhancing Mumbai’s appearance to meet international standards. The anticipation among the public was that the significant funds allocated to this project would lead to the improvement of the city’s infrastructure through vital repairs and upgrades.

Nevertheless, after half a year has passed, citizens find themselves disheartened by the outcomes, observing wall paintings, artistic animal sculptures beneath flyovers, the rework of well-maintained road medians, and the installation of vibrant, eye-catching lights atop street lamps, among other things. Their frustration has repeatedly driven them to social media platforms, where they voice their discontent.

However, the vibrant lighting installed beneath various bridges across the city has now started to annoy the residents of Mumbai more than ever before. The lights, particularly those at Mazgaon and Andheri, have faced severe criticism for creating an atmosphere akin to a disco or DJ night. Recently, a Twitter account named @RoadsOfMumbai has taken a consistent approach to highlight this issue, using a variety of puns and jokes targeted at the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) regarding their beautification initiative.

For tickets visit http://bookmyshow.com," reads the caption alongside a recent video, playfully accentuating the road’s DJ-like appearance. In response, people swiftly began to comment, with one person jesting, “This keeps you entertain while stuck in traffic for 3 hours everyday. If you can’t solve the problem, create new ones as a distraction." Another comment reads, “You are still decent enough to call it a DJ show…Mumbai has actually been converted to a Dance Bar!"

Expressing concern, a third user shared, “Utter waste of tax money and around 60% of its electricity coming from coal-fired power plants. Utter nonsense.."

Up until now, reports indicate that the BMC has expended approximately Rs. 720 crore on this beautification endeavor. Among the allocations, a sum of Rs. 275 crore has gone towards illuminating roads, bridges, footpaths, streets, and gardens, while Rs. 51.17 crore has been designated for illuminating skywalks across the city and its suburbs.