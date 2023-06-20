CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Discover The Newest Coffee Theka In Lucknow Where Bollywood Meets Flavours And Shakes

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 17:59 IST

Lucknow, India

Theka Coffee provides branded and good quality coffee.

Koffee Ki Jawani, Natkhat, Palang Tod, unique names at an affordable price.

Lucknow, the city of Nawabs, introduces a new coffee experience with Theka Coffee, which comes with the motto of ‘Indulge in Flavors and Laughter.’ These unique coffees are infused with a variety of flavours, each bearing amusing names like Koffee Ki Jawani, Natkhat, and Palang Tod. Priced between INR 100 to INR 160, this franchise has been thriving for two months, attracting the youth who visit regularly. Satyam, the shop manager, proudly claims a successful business venture as he runs the Coffee Punjab franchise, earning well throughout the day.

This coffee haven offers special delights like Popcorn Cracker Coffee and Minto Rani, priced at INR 160. For the same price, savour other delectable options such as Nutty Flavor and Desi Orange. Additionally, Palang Tod, Next Level, Coffee Ki Jawani, and Hu Da Gabru cold coffees range from INR 100 to INR 125.

Among the crowd’s favourites is the delectable shake, Barry Pia, priced at INR 130. Equally enticing are flavours like Chocolate Patola and Strawberry, also priced around INR 130. To experience these unique flavours and shakes, visit Antas Mall Sector 1 in Gomti Nagar in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

Theka Coffee aims to provide high-quality, branded coffee to tier 2, 3, and 4 cities, catering to the preferences of the new generation. Balancing authenticity and accessibility, Theka Coffee creates an appealing connection with the locals.

