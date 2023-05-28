Disneyland Tourists Take Shelter After Intense Earthquake Jolts Japan, Video Goes Viral

A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Japan on Friday. The tremors shook buildings in the capital city of Tokyo. Amid all of this, a horrifying video has emerged on social media as it shows tourists at Disneyland taking shelter as a quake hit the area. The video has been uploaded on Twitter by Jeffrey J. Hall. “Attention! Prepare for a strong earthquake!" - A video from a few minutes ago shows Tokyo Disneyland’s earthquake warning system in action," read the

caption.

The video begins with a few people walking around the park. Further into the video, you can hear an earthquake warning playing on the speaker. This is when people begin to crouch on their knees as they sit quietly for the situation to ease up. “Attention! Prepare for a strong earthquake!" says the person making the announcement.

Here is the viral video:

"Attention! Prepare for a strong earthquake!" - A video from a few minutes ago shows Tokyo Disneyland's earthquake warning system in action. pic.twitter.com/CzNoplZWUB— Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) May 26, 2023

Since being uploaded, the video has gathered over 195K views. “It was alarming when we didn’t understand what was going on and what the people were saying while walking and finally felt it was an actual earthquake moments after," wrote a Twitter user as he shared a video from the earthquake.

It was alarming when we didn’t understand what was going on and what the people were saying while walking and finally felt it was an actual earthquake moments after. pic.twitter.com/WFu6eVuYQj— Tim Go (@timothy_go) May 27, 2023

Another person wrote, “Most Japanese can estimate the distance to the epicenter, the depth, and the strength of the earthquake. In most cases, there is no need to panic. Also, since we are expecting a major earthquake, buildings are safe unless they are quite old," wrote another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, “It was like being on a boat floating on water — sideways rocking that seemed to go on for more than 30 seconds," said a presenter on public broadcaster NHK. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake had a depth of 50 kilometres (31 miles). The US Geological Survey gave it the same magnitude and a similar depth of 44 kilometres.