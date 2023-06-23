'Disturbing' Video Shows Toddlers Left Unattended, Kid Beating Another At Bengaluru Pre-school

A disturbing video has surfaced on the internet and sparked massive outrage online. The video shows a group of toddlers left unattended at a pre-school. In the video, one of them can be seen repeatedly hitting another. CCTV footage capturing the incident has gone viral after a Twitter user uploaded it on the social media handle. As of now, the Bengaluru Police has promised to take action.

The brutal video shows a group of toddlers inside a room with toys and other playthings. Further into the video, a woman wearing a blue saree is seen standing near the door. She takes one of the kids outside the room, leaving the rest unattended inside. This is when one of the kids in the room starts hitting another kid. This goes on for several moments with no adult trying to stop it.

A WhatsApp screenshot has been shared along with the video. Have a look:

A disturbing video of a preschool where toddlers are left unattended in a closed room. A senior kid is seen hitting repeatedly a junior school. Please think once before sending your’s kids to this kind of School🙏pic.twitter.com/7ovmq7dWn0— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 22, 2023

The video, since being uploaded, has garnered over 155K views and angered people online. “The state of unprofessionalism is disturbing. That child who is involved in bullying+ and his parents should be investigated. MFS that the kid should be sent in mental checkup and his parents under investigation. This modern parenting is unacceptable too,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “When I was in LKG the conductor of our school bus used to get violent with kids. He once grabbed my arm so tight that his nails left marks that stayed for weeks. It was only after my parents complained that the school ensured the buses had one female teacher accompanying.”

If that child feels that hitting another child/person is normal, then it's because that child has seen some WWE at home. Normalize abuse, and you'll see problematic kids like these. https://t.co/sQELwVwe8f— Omkar (@wazir_e_meme) June 22, 2023

Horrible. The school in charge should be put behind bars https://t.co/loekjiPAuX— soubhagya jena (@jena_soubhagya) June 23, 2023

What the hell. How can a play school run like this. Horrible https://t.co/mOvaNB9tcB— Mehardeep Singh (@Mehardeep2) June 22, 2023

Around 4 years ago My son was going to a kindergarten run by one another very popular brands in bangalore. When we used to visit them, the attender user to inform the in charge person first and we were allowed to view the cctv video only after around 15 mins of waiting! https://t.co/k5rpde9W9d— ನಿಖಿಲ್ | Nikhil - ನೀ ಮಾಯೆಯೊಳಗೊ (@SuiTapak) June 22, 2023

Many blamed modern parenting for what has been happening. What is your take on the matter?