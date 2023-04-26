Divine Love to Lust: Lyricist Shares Wild Story Behind 'Falak Dekhun' Song From 'Garam Masala'

Garam Masala, the 2005 film starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, Neha Dhupia and Rajpal Yadav, was all about two womanisers and the lengths they would go to in order to keep up ruses with three separate women. It also gave Bollywood the wildly popular song Falak Dekhun, sung by Sonu Nigam for the film. “Falak dekhun, zameen dekhun, jahan dekhu, tera chehra wahin dekhun," it goes. In Garam Masala, the song represents the protagonist’s lust for the three women he was pursuing.

But that is not how it had originally started out. The song’s writer Mayur Puri has revealed an interesting bit of trivia about the song: it was initially meant to be a Sufi song about divine love! “Mad story behind this song. When I wrote it first (just the mukhda) to help Pritam with his pitch meetings, it was going to be a Sufi song about divine love. By the time it came on screen, it became a song of the hero’s lust as he chased 3 girls!" Puri shared in a tweet.

Mad story behind this song. When I wrote it first (just the mukhda) to help Pritam with his pitch meetings, it was going to be a Sufi song about divine love. By the time it came on screen, it became a song of the hero's lust as he chased 3 girls! #hindi #lyrics https://t.co/gYYWu9e6P0 — Mayur Puri / मयूर पुरी (@mayurpuri) April 25, 2023

Arrey ye lines ki bhi ek kahani hai. Phir kabhi. — Mayur Puri / मयूर पुरी (@mayurpuri) April 25, 2023

Yes, Uditji's version has an extra line:'Jalwa… Ye Tera… Meri Jaan… Hai Charon soo…' Which was originally supposed to be:'Jalwa… Ye Tera… Allah… Hai Charon soo…'— Mayur Puri / मयूर पुरी (@mayurpuri) April 25, 2023

Yes, but I was traveling at recording time so Sameer Saab completed it. Those days, we weren't so possessive about our work.We would make 40-50 mukhdas and 4-5 of them actually became songs. So, I was just happy for Pritam, ki 'chalo apna gana picture mein lag gaya!' — Mayur Puri / मयूर पुरी (@mayurpuri) April 25, 2023

Having Sonu sing it was genius. Only change some arrangements and the Sufism will be back. Imagine if Pritam had asked Himesh to sing it! — £Foolish (@NarayanK86) April 25, 2023

With this new information in mind, the song does reveal itself in new light.

