DNA Evidence Offers ‘Definitive Proof’ Of Black Panthers' Existence In The UK

A breakthrough discovery has given definitive proof that big cats are roaming around in the British countryside. DNA recovered from a black hair caught on a barbed wire fence following a sheep attack has revealed the existence of black panthers and other big cats living in the UK, reported Stroud News & Journal. The strands were sent off for testing after there had been some “unusual predatory" activity on a farm in Gloucestershire. The results were revealed during the filming of an upcoming documentary titled Panthera Britannia Declassified, which aims to explore reports of big cat sightings in Britain.

The forensic laboratory used mitochondrial DNA analysis to determine a 99 percent match to the big cat species, according to Mirror. It was conducted at the Royal Agricultural University. This result confirms what locals have been reporting for decades: sightings of what appear to be black leopards. Furthermore, video footage of a large black animal was captured a few miles from where the strand of hair was found, adding weight to the claims.

The discovery is the culmination of five years of work by the documentary makers, who have been investigating sightings of big cats across the UK. According to Mirror, Matthew Everett from Dragonfly Films, which produced the documentary, said, “Collecting such evidence from local people, farmers, and landowners is essential - Citizen Science like this will hopefully help us learn more about the Bagheera type big cats which may be quietly naturalizing here."

The documentary makers hope their work will contribute to the scientific understanding of big cats in the UK. Although there is “secondary evidence" for the existence of these cats, such as consistent witness reports, hard evidence like DNA is hard to come by. This latest discovery is therefore very helpful in building a more complete picture of these elusive creatures.

Last year in Gloucestershire, there were several sightings of a large black cat that was reportedly spotted on the side of the motorway and nearby an airport, reported LADbible. Previously, a sheep carcass was found at the same farm as the DNA result, which was assessed for its tooth pits. The marks on the bones from the carnassial teeth of an animal that has fed on the carcass suggest that relatively large carnivores fed on it.