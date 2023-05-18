Do Leopards Prefer Dog Over Humans As Their Prey? Terrifying Hunt Video Drops Hint

Leopards either try to ambush their prey or stalk them till the right moment to go for the kill. Now, a chilling video of the apex predator hunting in a residential area has left social media users in a state of frenzy. On Thursday morning, it was Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda who shared the footage online via Twitter. The clip showcases visuals of a man sleeping outdoors on a cot, just a few steps away is a dog. The place is surrounded by big trucks on one side from where the predator appears.

For those unaware, leopards are elusive in nature and are known for their stealth ability. The animal moves ever so slightly to not disturb its prey from evading the assault. It dashes forward and uses its death grip on the dog’s neck to render the prey almost useless. The outcry of the dog breaks the man’s sleep and he wakes up to witness the leopard dragging its kill and running away at full speed.

The IFS officer highlighted how the leopard avoided the sleeping human and launched its attack on the dog. “Leopard’s favourite food in a human-dominated landscape appears to be dogs. Here in Pune, it doesn’t cause any harm to the man sleeping peacefully. It took the dog for its survival,” he wrote while sharing the video. Take a look at it here:

Leopard’s favourite food in human dominated landscape appears to be dogs. Here in Pune it doesn’t cause any harm to the man sleeping peacefully. It took the dog for its survival. pic.twitter.com/sgMB1lw7ht— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 18, 2023

With over 30 thousand views, the tweet has left users equal parts fascinated yet terrified. One leopard lover lauded the predator’s hunting technique, “The speed with which it runs away after grabbing the dog is simply amazing. Shows how clear it is about its exit route.”

The speed with which it runs away after grabbing the dog is simply amazing. Shows how clear it is about its exit route.— Vaibhav Garge (@meetvabby) May 18, 2023

Another wondered, “What if the dog was on the cot and the guy on the floor? Things might have been different!”

What if the dog was on the cot and the guy on the floor? Things might have been different!— Nijesh Jayakar (@JayakarNijesh) May 18, 2023

A user called it, “Survival of the fittest”

Survival of the fittest— Arun Marwah (@arun_marwah4) May 18, 2023

Meanwhile, a user challenged the officer’s observation, “This is a wrong assessment brother. It’s a matter of size and easy prey. Leopards also take small children. But the man would have made efforts to save a human child unlike the dog.”

top videos

यह गलत आकलन है भाई।साइज़ और आसान शिकार की बात है। तेंदुआ छोटे बच्चों को भी ले जाता है। लेकिन उसे बचाने के लिए इंसान तेंदुए पर अटैक कर देता है जबकि कुत्ते को बचाने के लिए नहीं।— Lofing Buddha 😃 (@Shankardev12) May 18, 2023

A leopard usually hides in the shadow to ambush their prey, the first attack generally comes from their sharp claws followed by a deadly blow from the big cat’s sharp teeth at their prey’s neck, just as seen in the video.