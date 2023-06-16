Do You About This 600-year-old 'Divorce Temple' In Japan?

The Matsugaoka Tokeiji Temple is a 600-year-old Buddhist temple located in Japan’s Kamakura city. The temple dates back to a time when women, living in the era, had no legal right to leave their abusive husbands. It was also a time when Japan was not acquainted with the concept of divorce. It was the home to numerous women suffering from domestic violence at the hands of their husbands endlessly. Today, let’s find out the origin of Matsugaoka Tokeiji Temple’s moniker.

In 1285, the Buddhist nun Kakusan Shid-ni constructed the Matsugaoka Tokeiji Temple in the city of Kamakura. During that time between 1185 and 1333, women in Japan had several social restrictions with a limited opportunity to obtain legal rights. Women living in unhappy marriages, dealing with toxic spouses, and suffering domestic abuse took shelter inside the temple. Eventually, it became a second home for women, fleeing from their oppressive husbands.

Matsugaoka Tokeiji Temple, also known as The Divorce Temple, soon became a safe haven for women, who took refuge here, both finding protection and freedom from their abusive marital lives. Over time, the Buddhist temple started conducting an operation to provide official divorce certificates to women who wished to leave their partners forever. This type of divorce certificate was known as tsuifuku-ji. The certificate helped these women to obtain a legal separation from their husbands.

The selfless mission of the temple authorities led the women to address the Matsugaoka Tokeiji Temple as the Kakekomi-dera, which translates to the Temple of Severing the Relationship, The Temple For Runaway Women, or The Divorce Temple. In the present era, the temple does not interfere with any kind of divorce-related, legal issues. But many remember the shrine as a safe shelter for women back in the day.

The Matsugaoka Tokeiji Temple is surrounded by beautiful gardens and boasts striking architecture. Today, the temple stands as a significant symbol of woman empowerment and freedom.