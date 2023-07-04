Do You Know About The ‘Himalayan Viagra’ Which Costs Rs 20 Lakh Per Kilogram?

In the high Himalayan regions of the Pithoragarh district (Uttarakhand), there grows a fungus that is considered the most expensive and unique in the world. This has a high demand in the market, due to which it is sold in millions. It is called Keeda Jadi or Yarsagumba in the traditional language. It is commonly known as Himalayan Viagra. Yarsagumba in Tibetan means winter worm or summer grass. It is also known as caterpillar fungus or Cordyceps Sinensis and is a major source of income for the people of the Upper Dolpa region.

It is found in the districts of Dharchula and Munsiyari in the Pithoragarh district and is also found in other Himalayan states. The insect fungus is used as a powerful tonic and in the production of cancer drugs. The demand for this insect fungus is high not only in India but also in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Traders from those places often come to purchase it, either in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu or sometimes even in Dharchula. Through agents, foreign traders buy it at a rate of approximately Rs 20 lakh per kilogram.

Livelihood For 80,000 People

Yarsagumba is the primary source of income for the people of Dolpa. While farming is exercised in the lower regions of Dolpa, it is lacking to sustain the population in the upper Dolpa for even a few months. Yarsagumba is the ‘lifeline’ of the people in Dolpa and is sold for anywhere between Rs 200 and Rs 500 per piece, depending on the proportion and quality.

When the snow starts to melt in the Himalayas, the residents here search for this fungus; but this year, due to the impact of climate change, its production has also been affected significantly. This has affected the livelihood of the local people. Yarsagumba has become increasingly meagre due to the impact of changing climate.