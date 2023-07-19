Do You Know About These 4 Abandoned Villages In Haryana With Zero Population?

Do you know there are four villages in Sohna town in Gurgaon district of Haryana with no population? This sounds odd because it is hard to believe that India, which has a massive population of 140 crore and where plots are sold at huge prices, has such empty lands. The four villages include Khobri, Jalalpur, Pulawas, and Rojka Gurjar. According to the records of the revenue department, these villages have been named as Bechirag (lampless; denoting a place without light) village.

For hundreds of years, people have never thought to settle in these villages. A thousand acres of land here is used for farming only. There is no power supply, and absolutely no initiative has been taken for the development of these villages. People living in nearby areas come to these villages, collect fodder for their cattle and return to their homes. Few people can be seen in the daytime; but as soon as the sun sets in, no humans can be seen in these villages. The reason why these villages are abandoned is not known yet.

If we talk about Khobri Village, its total land area is almost 196 hectares; while Jalalpur has around 142 hectares of land. Rojka Gurjar is close to Damdama Lake and is located in a steep location with thousands of acres of land. There are 130 hectares of land reported in Pulwas. These lands, for years, have been used for cultivation only.

In another incident, there is a village situated in the state of Rajasthan named Kuldhara, which is said to have been abandoned since the 19th century. The village is situated 18 km southwest of Jaisalmer. People say that the village is a habitat of ghosts. Long back, the place was home to rich Paliwal Brahmins. According to people, the original inhabitants had cursed the village, due to which no human was able to reside there. One could only find the ruins of old buildings in Kuldhara. Now, the place has become an archeological site and is frequently visited by tourists during the daytime.