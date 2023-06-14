CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Do You Know How Brands Like Jaquar And Havells Got Their Names? Read This to Find Out
2-MIN READ

Do You Know How Brands Like Jaquar And Havells Got Their Names? Read This to Find Out

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 10:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Viral Tweet Reveals How Brands Like Jaquar And Havells Got Their Names. (Image: News18)

Viral Tweet Reveals How Brands Like Jaquar And Havells Got Their Names. (Image: News18)

Viral tweet reveals how few top brands got their names and it will leave you stunned. Read this to know more.

A tweet which is currently going viral shares how some top brands derived their names. Twitter user ‘Vivek Raju’ took to the micro blogging app and shared how brands like Jaquar, Havells, Ranbaxy, Lakme, Chik, Mapro, Parle, Nykaa, Vico Turmeric Cream, and Voltas actually got they name that they have today. It happened after he Retweeted a tweet from user named ‘Valia’, who mentioned, “I was today years old when I found out that It’s JAQUAR not JAGUAR LUXURY BATH FITTINGS and it was named after a grandma called Jai Kaur? My entire life is a lie.”

Also Read: Chinese People Are Eating Spiceless ‘White Food’ to Inflict ‘Self Torture’ in New Online Trend

After this, Vivek revealed, Jaquar was founded by Jai Kaur (granny of founders). He further mentioned, “Havells: Haveli Ram Gandhi (founder) Ranbaxy: Ranbir + Gurbax Singh (founders) Lakmé: Derived from Lakshmi Chik: ChinniKrishnan (founder’s father) Mapro: Mahabaleshwar Products (origin of biz) Parle: Comes from Villeparle which comes from Parla (origin of biz) Nykaa: Derived from Nayaka Vicco Turmeric Cream: Vishnu Industrial Chemical Company Voltas: Volkart + Tatas (partnership).”

Here, have a look at the viral tweet:

The tweet has not just come as a shock to many but has also sparked a discussion online. “Do you know the reason behind KukuFM’s name? I tried searching it, read some interviews, didn’t seem to find it anywhere. Like, what’s the name Kuku got to do with audio books, or regional languages?” asked a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Jaquar..till day I was reading as Jaguar..even hardware guy was selling with Jaguar name.”

Many people also put forth different brands with their name origin.

What do you think?

Also Read: Throwback Gold: Prince William’s ROFL Reactions To Becoming Uncle Is Pure Love

Tags:
  1. tweet
  2. Havells
  3. brands
first published:June 14, 2023, 10:06 IST
last updated:June 14, 2023, 10:06 IST