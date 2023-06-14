Do You Know How Brands Like Jaquar And Havells Got Their Names? Read This to Find Out

A tweet which is currently going viral shares how some top brands derived their names. Twitter user ‘Vivek Raju’ took to the micro blogging app and shared how brands like Jaquar, Havells, Ranbaxy, Lakme, Chik, Mapro, Parle, Nykaa, Vico Turmeric Cream, and Voltas actually got they name that they have today. It happened after he Retweeted a tweet from user named ‘Valia’, who mentioned, “I was today years old when I found out that It’s JAQUAR not JAGUAR LUXURY BATH FITTINGS and it was named after a grandma called Jai Kaur? My entire life is a lie.”

After this, Vivek revealed, Jaquar was founded by Jai Kaur (granny of founders). He further mentioned, “Havells: Haveli Ram Gandhi (founder) Ranbaxy: Ranbir + Gurbax Singh (founders) Lakmé: Derived from Lakshmi Chik: ChinniKrishnan (founder’s father) Mapro: Mahabaleshwar Products (origin of biz) Parle: Comes from Villeparle which comes from Parla (origin of biz) Nykaa: Derived from Nayaka Vicco Turmeric Cream: Vishnu Industrial Chemical Company Voltas: Volkart + Tatas (partnership).”

The tweet has not just come as a shock to many but has also sparked a discussion online. “Do you know the reason behind KukuFM’s name? I tried searching it, read some interviews, didn’t seem to find it anywhere. Like, what’s the name Kuku got to do with audio books, or regional languages?” asked a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Jaquar..till day I was reading as Jaguar..even hardware guy was selling with Jaguar name.”

Many people also put forth different brands with their name origin.

I don’t know about accuracy of the rest but Lakmé was founded by Simone Tata and JRD Tata, this was on request by Nehru as women were buying foreign cosmetics and he wanted a top class Indian brand to save foreign exchange.— Adil Nargolwala (@adilnargolwala) June 13, 2023

I thought vileparle is named after Parle ‍♂️— Krushang (@krushang) June 13, 2023

Dabur - Daktar (doctor) + Burman— Nav Singh (@nav5ingh) June 13, 2023

MRF - Madras Rubber FactoryPVR - Priya Cinema + Village Roadshow (joint venture)TVS - T. V. Sundram Iyengar (founder)WIPRO - Western India Products Limited— L Λ L I T (@justlalit) June 13, 2023

Jio : reverse of OIL(Core Business of Reliance)— Pankaj Singh (@Pankaj_Si9gh) June 13, 2023

WIPRO - Western India Palm Refined Oils Limited— vignesh (@vigneshriyer22) June 13, 2023

PVR : Priya Exhibitors × Village Roadshow— arati (@Arati1411) June 13, 2023

