Do You Know The 9 Different Names India Has Had Since Ancient Times?

When the Constitution of independent India came into force, one of the lines read, “India, that is Bharat, shall be a union of states." However, a few years ago, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court demanding that the country’s name should be changed to only one name- Bharat. The petitioner claimed that the word India derived from the Greek word Indica, hence it should be removed. The court rejected the plea and stated that the Constitution already has the name Bharat in it. Do you know how many names there are to refer to India?

Recently, a video in which India was referred to by nine different names went viral. As per the video, until now, the country has been known by nine names. Since ancient times, India has been referred to as Jambudweep, Bharatkhand, Himvarsh, Ajnabhavarsh, Bharavarsh, Aryavart, Hind, Hindustan and India. The video has garnered over 14 million views on Instagram so far.

The informative video left the users in awe, while a few pointed out some other names of the country as well. A user wrote, “Bharat ke 9 naam nahi, 10 naam hai. Dasva naam Sone ki Chidiya hai (India does not have 9 but 10 names and the 10th one is Sone Ki Chidiya).”

Another wrote, “Mujhe aaj hi pata chala hai ki itne nam hai (I got to know today, that India has so many names)."

Check out the video here:

Reportedly, the origin of names like Hind, Hindustan and India came from the Indus River and the extremely fertile land alongside. The word Bharat is considered to be derived from Ramayana from the name of one of Dashrath’s sons and Lord Ram’s brother- Bharat, who was given the responsibility to rule the Ayodhya kingdom, during Lord Ram’s exile to the forest with his wife, Sita and younger brother Lakshman. Some theories also claim that the name of our country Bharat comes from Dushyanta and Shakuntala’s son King Bharat.

Apart from this, In Natyashastra, words like Bharatmuni and Rajarshi Bharat were also used. Another interesting fact is Greek writer, Megasthenes referred to India as Indica in an account of Mauryan India.