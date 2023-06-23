Do You Regularly Change Your Bedsheets? If Not, UK Firefighters Have A Warning For You

It is basic hygiene to ensure that you put on clean and fresh bedsheets. It will make you feel fresh and prevent any germ or bacterial growth. In fact, after a shower when you come and lie down on a clean and crisp sheet, it will instantly feel great and help you fall asleep. Did you know that dirty sheets can cause a fire in the house? While it may sound shocking, there’s a perfect explanation behind this.

As per a report from Sleep Foundation, on average, a person will spend 49-60 hours a week in bed. If not washed regularly enough, the sheets will soon become a hub of sweat, dirt, dust mites, dead skin cells and germs. It can also cause skin rashes, allergies and other problems,

The London Fire Brigade has issued a warning that accumulation of emollient or skin cream residue on bedding may make it more flammable, particularly if you spend a lot of time in bed. So, then after how long should you clean your bedding? Well, it is recommended to wash your bedsheets, bedcovers, pillowcases, sheets, and duvet covers once every week at 60 degrees Celsius. But sometimes they may need to wash more frequently depending upon the usage.

If you have sensitive skin or suffer from allergies, you should wash your bedding every alternative or within two days. This will prevent you from alleviating your symptoms. But, you can take measures to keep not just your bedding, but your mattress also stays clean between washes.

A study conducted by the North London West Authority (NWLA) found that many people like to have pets in their beds. Many eat food in the bed and shockingly, there are a few who even brush in the bed.

So, if you have pets, make sure you do not let them on beds, as their paws can bring uninvited germs and bacteria into the bed. They may also shed hair, which can stick to your bedsheets and clothes. Avoid having any kind of food in the bed unless you have limited mobility, in which case you can get a small table to put your plate on, instead of the bed. And most importantly, avoid brushing, putting on makeup, or wearing nail polish on the bed.