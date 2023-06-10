Do You Think This Is The World's Most Beautiful Bird? The Debate Is On

Capturing stunning photos of rare and magnificent birds is an exhilarating experience among wildlife enthusiasts. And when we witness a stunning photograph on social media, it instantly captures the attention and admiration of bird and nature lovers alike. A picture shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter has delighted everyone. It featured the Great Indian Hornbill. The vibrant colours, intricate details and majestic presence of the bird left viewers in awe.

The tweet ignited discussion as he challenged people to show him “a more beautiful bird than this. Great Indian Hornbill. Male.”

Show me a more beautiful bird than this. Great Indian Hornbill. Male. pic.twitter.com/DAKFBMsSav— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 10, 2023

As bird enthusiasts and nature lovers saw Parveen Kaswan’s tweet, people started sharing their favourite birds, creating a virtual gallery of mesmerising birds from around the world.

A person enthusiastically suggested that the Rufous Necked Hornbill is a contender for the title of the most beautiful bird.

Rufous Necked Hornbill is more beautiful sir . pic.twitter.com/r7aae46qQH— 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐨 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@Mano_Wildlife) June 10, 2023

Another added that Malabar Trogon is a worthy contender, acknowledging its unique charm.

Not that Beautiful but yes.. it’s Mesmerising❤️ Malabar Trogon pic.twitter.com/xCbGzBZmyb— Kaushal Sharma (@avifaunaLove) June 10, 2023

A user acknowledged the nature of beauty.

Although, beauty lies in the eyes of beholder, but my humble submission to the challenge. 🙂https://t.co/Gnsgu52NSP— Shikhar 🇮🇳 (@ViewFromShikhar) June 10, 2023

Another shared the stunning Himalayan Monal, expressing surprise that it hadn’t been mentioned before.

Behold….The Himalayan Monal (State bird of UK)Surprised, nobody posted this one yet. pic.twitter.com/llYQ5NjhPe — Study UPSC page (@StudyUpscOrg) June 10, 2023

Below are several more captivating images showcasing the breathtaking beauty of various birds:

Beautiful 😍 #birds from #photogallery Blue tailed Bee Eater & Sarus Crane & 🦩 Flamingoes pic.twitter.com/iybNhK5lmf— Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) June 10, 2023

On Valentine’s Day, Parveen Kaswan delighted his followers with a heartwarming love story that unfolded between a pair of hornbill birds. The video shows a male hornbill offering food to his partner, using his beak to pass it through. The female hornbill, who has sealed herself inside their nest, ensures the safety of their children.

Sharing the video, the IFS officer wrote, “Show me a more beautiful love story than this. The male Hornbill feeds the female, who has locked herself in a nest to raise the kids. This he will do for a few months, daily.”

Show me a more beautiful love story than this. The male Hornbill feeding the female, who has locked herself in nest to raise the kids. This he will do for few months, daily. pic.twitter.com/KTTA6msKNQ— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 14, 2023

India is home to nine species of hornbills, ranging from the majestic Great Hornbill to the elegant Grey Hornbill. Known for their unique and captivating appearance, these mesmerising birds never fail to fascinate. One interesting aspect of hornbills is their faithful nature, as they typically form long-term pair bonds.

Aren’t they truly magnificent creatures?