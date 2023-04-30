Doctor Shows off 'Sacred' Thread Worn by Brahmins in Selfie, Gets Schooled on Twitter

India can be a deeply casteist society and a man’s casual tweet has joined the ever-expanding list that reminds us of the fact. A Twitter user posted a photo of himself ‘flexing’ the thread considered sacred by Brahmins, also known as the janeu. Showing off what is essentially a caste symbol, the man turned it a notch higher by writing, “Sorry buddy, there are somethings [sic] you can never have. For everything else, there’s Victim Card." It’s one thing for your regular Twitter user to be denying the impact of caste in society, and then there’s the infinitely worse case of people unabashedly displaying caste pride.

The Twitter user, who also happens to be a doctor, had tweeted out the photo in question in response to another user who had called the Upanayana ceremony unconstitutional. Criticism against the aforementioned user has been wide-ranging.

My brother in vanaspati ghee, this isn’t the flex you think it is pic.twitter.com/IJwCweox0y— রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) April 27, 2023

This dude was so toxic had to block him …. Like he's a fricking doctor and is openly casteist https://t.co/lFB8DbwUEI— Shriyash (@Shriyassh) April 27, 2023

He think wearing a thread is a flex — human (@devendlad) April 27, 2023

F**k I have been wearing this thread for a decade, never knew it was something to flex upon.— Sayan (সায়ান) (@Sayanhere076) April 27, 2023

HE ACTUALLY SAID THAT WITH HIS WHOLE CHEST IM WHEEZING— ✨fairytale era (@kanthonyily) April 28, 2023

bro really tried to flex a piece of thread lmfao— / کتیا (@dumb__bixch19) April 27, 2023

Bro has some color on his forehead, a creepy smile on his face, is pulling out a white thread from underneath his t-shirt and he thinks he is Iron Man— Yash Trivedi (@YashTri91047970) April 28, 2023

This horrible tweet and attitude is exactly why Brahmins are attacked and vilified … why will OBC/SC/ST people not hate this Brahminical superiority - in this day and age,after the millennial of abuse and subjugation they have suffered.. such ill taste— Geetanjali Singh Bhat (@geetanjali_bhat) April 28, 2023

Imagine a "thread" being your whole personality https://t.co/WbkPhCw6Xz— DalitLivesMatter (@_discreetmind) April 28, 2023

That ‘flex’ clearly did not land.

Read all the Latest News here