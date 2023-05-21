Doctor's Adorable Gesture of Ordering Food For Patient Gets Lauded, Here's What Happened Next

Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Aaraynsh’ took to the micro blogging site and shared a heartwarming gesture of a doctor, leaving peple in complete awe. Aaraynsh mentioned how he consulted a girl from Twitter who is a doctor. He further told apart from prescribing medicines, she also ordered some fruits and health products for him. It was supposed to be a surprise but things did not go as planned.

While ordering stuff, she forgot to change the address. So, she ended up receiving all the products that were ordered for Aaraynsh. “However, she forgot to change the address & she had them all delivered to her own address and now she’s asking the delivery guy, “Why did you come here?" he wrote.

The gesture is being lauded online. Many are mentioning how sweet the girl is and others are emphasising how such people are a rare find these days. The image which has been uploaded shows some packs of yoghurt, fresh veggies, and a packet of chidwa.

Here is the viral tweet:

So this girl from Twitter who is a doctor. I consulted her as I had been unwell. She prescribed me medicines & to surprise me she ordered some fruits & health products.However, she forgot to change the address & she had them all delivered to her own address and now she's asking… pic.twitter.com/LOTDnfWZia — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) May 20, 2023

“My friend did the same on valentines day, we ate all the chocolates and the cake," wrote a Twitter user. “Finding frnds in your community in real life is hard But getting one in SM platform u r blessed to have caring one," wrote another person. “Mujhe bhe aise dost chahiye … Bas delivery mere ghar aana chahaiye," said another person.

This is cute… Aise Twitter friends toh mein bhi deserve karti hu https://t.co/04kw1SZiDh— Uptown Girl (@sumone_me) May 21, 2023

My friend did the same on valentines day, we ate all the chocolates and the cake https://t.co/JFYzbzJdcJ— Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) May 20, 2023

Kahan milte ye friends?? https://t.co/1vMEm9l6gk— im reading that all (@anrxperson) May 20, 2023

What do you think of the gesture?