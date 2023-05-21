CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Viral » Doctor's Adorable Gesture of Ordering Food For Patient Gets Lauded, Here's What Happened Next
1-MIN READ

Doctor's Adorable Gesture of Ordering Food For Patient Gets Lauded, Here's What Happened Next

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 13:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Doctor's Adorable Gesture of Ordering Food For Patient Gets Lauded.

Doctor's Adorable Gesture of Ordering Food For Patient Gets Lauded. (Image: Twitter/@Aaraynsh)

Aaraynsh mentioned how he consulted a girl from Twitter who is a doctor and she ordered food to surprise him. What happened next will leave you in splits.

Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Aaraynsh’ took to the micro blogging site and shared a heartwarming gesture of a doctor, leaving peple in complete awe. Aaraynsh mentioned how he consulted a girl from Twitter who is a doctor. He further told apart from prescribing medicines, she also ordered some fruits and health products for him. It was supposed to be a surprise but things did not go as planned.

While ordering stuff, she forgot to change the address. So, she ended up receiving all the products that were ordered for Aaraynsh. “However, she forgot to change the address & she had them all delivered to her own address and now she’s asking the delivery guy, “Why did you come here?" he wrote.

The gesture is being lauded online. Many are mentioning how sweet the girl is and others are emphasising how such people are a rare find these days. The image which has been uploaded shows some packs of yoghurt, fresh veggies, and a packet of chidwa.

Here is the viral tweet:

“My friend did the same on valentines day, we ate all the chocolates and the cake," wrote a Twitter user. “Finding frnds in your community in real life is hard But getting one in SM platform u r blessed to have caring one," wrote another person. “Mujhe bhe aise dost chahiye … Bas delivery mere ghar aana chahaiye," said another person.

    What do you think of the gesture?

    first published:May 21, 2023, 13:27 IST
    last updated:May 21, 2023, 13:27 IST