Doctors Perform Surgery To Remove Plastic Box From Cobra In A Medical Marvel

Under the supervision of Dr Yashaswi Naravi from Little Paws, a team of veterinarians accomplished successful surgery on a spectacled cobra (Naja naja), commonly known as the Indian cobra. The surgery involved removing a small plastic box that the cobra had unintentionally swallowed. This skilful intervention by the veterinary team highlights their expertise in handling and treating wildlife species in need.

According to Dr Yashaswi, the spectacled cobra was initially spotted in a burrow by snake rescuer Snake Kiran from Bantwal. Suspecting that the cobra was injured due to its lack of movement for two days, Kiran rescued the snake and brought it to Dr Yashaswi’s clinic. Upon examination, the veterinarians discovered two large wounds on the cobra’s body and an unusually large solid mass in the caudal part, confirmed to be an intestinal foreign body through a radiograph.

With the necessary preparations made, the surgery was performed on June 4 under anaesthesia. The cobra was sedated, intubated, and the skilled veterinary team successfully removed the foreign body. This procedure aimed to address the cobra’s condition and ensure its recovery.

Dr Yashaswi shared their surprise at finding a plastic box, typically used to store limestone powder, inside the cobra. They also discovered a few eggshells in the cobra’s digestive system. It is suspected that the cobra may have unintentionally swallowed the box, which was likely kept alongside eggs from a human settlement. As a result, the cobra experienced discomfort and sought refuge in the burrow.

Following the successful surgery, the cobra received post-operative care for 15 days. It was provided with fluids and underwent daily dressing to ensure proper healing and recovery. Dr Yashaswi and the veterinary team diligently attended to the cobra’s needs during this crucial post-operative phase.

Fortunately, the timely rescue of the snake prevented further harm. Dr Yashaswi mentioned that the cobra was released back to the same location from where it was initially rescued, allowing it to return to its natural habitat.

Dr Yashaswi also highlighted the significance of addressing the issue of plastic pollution and its impact on animals. She mentioned that plastic ingestion poses a threat to both domestic and marine animals, as it can block their digestive tracts or cause internal organ damage. Additionally, the act of consuming plastics can lead to choking and starvation in animals. The case of the cobra serves as a reminder of the harmful consequences of plastic pollution on wildlife.