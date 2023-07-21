Doctors Treat Patient Using Mobile Flashlight At This UP Hospital, Video Surfaces Online

We often hear about state governments spending a lot to provide better health facilities to the people. However, in Barabanki, due to the lack of electricity in the district government hospital, doctors are compelled to use mobile torches at night to treat patients. And a video of one such incident has surfaced online where a patient is being treated with the help of a mobile flashlight.

At the district hospital, the patients also reportedly struggle with their ailments amid the hot and humid climate these days. The attendants have no choice but to use hand fans to provide relief to the patients of the scorching heat. Many other community hospitals, apart from the Barabanki district hospital, lack basic amenities. There are regular power cuts in the hospitals which do not have any power backup facility.

It has been reported that UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has inspected the Barabanki district hospital several times. He also ordered to solve the irregularities that were found during the inspection but the condition of this hospital did not improve even after his direct orders.

Many such cases have also been reported where government hospitals face several issues such as hygiene, sanitation, etc. According to an ANI report, a hospital in Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh and Ursala Hospital in Kanpur lack basic hygiene and sanitation facilities. Due to this, the patients and attendants have to go through the distress of catching an infection while getting treated. A patient from Moradabad district hospital revealed in an interview with ANI, “Sanitation workers do not change the bed sheets, patients have to sleep on dirty and stained sheets. They clean the room once every two to three days and charge every patient for cleaning their room."