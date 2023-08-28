Does Adding Salt To Curd Improve Health? What Experts Say

Almost everyone likes to eat curd with food. Some like to have curd by adding sugar to it, while others eat it after adding salt. And there are some people who prefer to have it without adding anything. Raita, made mainly from curd, has sugar and salt in it. Doctors also say that including curd in our daily meals is very beneficial because various types of vitamins, protein and calcium are found in it. But many people often wonder whether mixing salt and curd is good for health or not. So, today, let’s try to answer the same.

According to experts, salt has the ability to make food taste better. That’s why adding a small amount of salt to curd does not harm our bodies. When one is consuming curd at night, most doctors suggest adding a pinch of salt to it, as it helps with digestion. But the nature of curd is acidic. That’s why, according to reports, one should avoid eating curd by adding more salt because it can increase the problem of bile and phlegm.

As per experts, when one buys curd from a shop, it does not contain fat. But if you freeze curd at home, then it contains a huge quantity of fat due to certain decomposition processes. So one should add very little salt to this. You might have noticed that when one freezes curd at home, it leaves salty water which means salt bases come with it. So adding extra salt to it makes the curd unhealthy. So, the healthiest option is always plain curd. A little jaggery can be also added, if required, for taste.

It is mentioned in the Ayurveda that curd should be avoided at night and shouldn’t be mixed with salt. Having salt and curd together can cause various health problems, like premature greying of the hair, pimples on the skin and hair falling.