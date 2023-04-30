Does David Beckham Really Have a 'Victoria' Tattoo Typo on His Arm? Here's The Real Story

Former soccer star David Beckham has multiple tattoos on his body and he has been in the headlines several times for the same. One such is the ‘Victoria’ tattoo on his arms and it has raised questions many times. People believe that there is a typo in the tattoo because of the way it has been spelt. However, now, Twitter user ‘Gaurav Sabnis’ took to the micro-blogging site and shared the story behind the same, clearing many misconceptions.

He explained how most Indian languages don’t have different sounds for letters V and W. The letter व covers both sounds. So, when Brits started teaching English to desis, they found it mostly easy. However, there always was this V/W confusion. “Especially embarrassing when the monarch was Victoria. Our fellows said Wictoria," he mentioned.

“So this professor called Tarkhadkar came up with a solution. To differentiate the 2 sounds, when there’s a V, add half an H sound. The train station in Bombay, until the name change was written as व्हिक्टोरिया टर्मिनस in many places for decades," explained Gaurav.

He also wrote how this confusion is still valid to date. Here is the viral thread:

Many Indians giggle at this Beckham tattoo, thinking it's the wrong spelling.It's actually the right spelling, just from a different era. Literally, the Victorian era. And its validity is rooted in a dude named Tarkhadkar who wrote earliest English textbooks. Fun story. pic.twitter.com/8R1YJQka48 — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) April 29, 2023

Most Indian languages don't have different sounds for V & W. The letter व covers both sounds.When Brits started teaching desis English, they found it mostly easy, except for this V/W confusion. Especially embarrassing when the monarch was Victoria. Our fellows said Wictoria. — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) April 29, 2023

So this professor called Tarkhadkar came up with a solution. To differentiate the 2 sounds, when there's a V, add half an H sound. The train station in Bombay, until the name change was written as व्हिक्टोरिया टर्मिनस in many places for decades.— Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) April 29, 2023

Btw the V/W confusion persists to this day. When I started teaching in the US, that's the only part of my "accent" I needed to work on. Saying V differently from W. And I have to teach the same to many Desi PhD students.— Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) April 29, 2023

So yeah, व्हिक्टोरिया is not meant to be pronounced Vhictoria, but rather Victoria, and just विक्टोरिया could be Wictoria.Tarkhadkar fundae. — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) April 29, 2023

Also why many restaurants in Maharashtra write व्हेज cos वेज can mean wage.— Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) April 29, 2023

“Important for those studying language, but pardonable for others imo if they find it difficult to wrap their speech around it. Like ghee vs gee. Germans say it the other way like using V for both V and W. Just accent. Accommodate and maybe even celebrate," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “The other mispronunciation amongst Marathis at least is Pen and Pain. Both are written as पेन. It took me some time to fine-tune that."

“Great information. I really thought it was a misspell by some Marathi Tattoo artist until now," mentioned another person.

With that, we hope, many doubts have been cleared.

