Dog 1, Human 0: Smart Pup Gets Out Of Pet Fence After Locking Owner Inside

Watching adorable dog videos has become a source of comfort for many people. Whether it’s puppies playing or dogs engaging with their human companions, these heartwarming clips always excite us. Although dogs are super cute, it’s important to remember that they are also incredibly intelligent creatures and a recent viral video perfectly captures their cleverness. Shared by the Twitter page Yog, the clip shows a human going inside her dog’s fence to clean the area, leaving the gate open. Seizing the opportunity, the smart dog jumps out of the fence and then expertly closes the gate, leaving the owner trapped inside.

Sharing the video, the page wrote, “How the tables have turned.”

After the video was shared, it amassed over 4 million views and a flood of hilarious comments from amused social media users. One user jokingly stated that even dogs can’t be trusted these days.

Another wondered if this is a new season of Prison Break.

A user humorously suggested that the dog must have finally experienced what it feels like to be in control.

One user shared a similar experience of being locked out by their own dog.

In a similar incident that happened in January this year, a couple found themselves in an unexpected situation, when the woman encouraged her husband to enter one of the dog crates, while she decided to enter another cage herself. However, their playful antics took an unexpected turn when the doors of the crates got shut, trapping them inside.

The woman began screaming for help. However, after some time, her husband managed to move his own crate and after a bit of effort, he successfully unlocked the door of her crate, allowing her to escape, while she opened his crate.

The California couple, Stephanie Ferrari and Jerry shared their escape plan with ABC Channel 13. According to the couple, if they couldn’t find a way to free themselves, they had a backup plan in mind. They would have taken Alexa’s help, to call their neighbours for help.