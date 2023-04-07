Dog Clings To Leopard Inside Moss-Laden Water Body, Watch Viral Video

You must have heard about the phrase ‘survival of the fittest’ coined by Charles Darwin. It means that organisms that best adapt themselves to their immediate environment, stand the chance of surviving in the process of evolution. This holds both for the human and animal kingdom. It often happens that when in danger together, even sworn enemies strive to survive, by trying to help each other. One such case of predator and prey, dependent on each other, and holding onto their dear life has stunned the internet. The viral video shows a leopard and a dog hanging onto each other for survival, as they are left stranded in a water body.

The now-viral clip was tweeted by IFS Officer Surender Mehra on April 6, which has flabbergasted Twitter users. “A leopard and dog struggling for life together. It’s all about the instinct for survival in nature. Animals safely came out…” read the tweet. Take a look here:

The video opens with a dog, perched upon a leopard in a moss-laden water body. Only a pole is visible, almost submerged inside the water, taking the help of which the two animals support themselves. The leopard, known to hunt weaker animals like the dog, shows no signs of aggression. Presumably, the leopard is aware that if it takes any wrong move to attack the dog, it could turn out to be fatal for both.

The predator and the prey can be seen stranded in the water, clinging to each other, lest they drown. While the leopard dares not to make any advancement, floating still, the poor dog somehow manages to grasp the leopard’s back with its paws. The dog’s face is not visible in the video but the leopard’s fear-stricken eyes are unmissable. The video’s caption indicated that later on, both animals were rescued, unharmed.

The visual footage grabbed the eyeballs of netizens in no time who flooded the comments section with several reactions. “In distress, leopard shows sympathy,” noted one user. “Praying they meet as friends next time,” hoped another.

in distress leopard shows sympathy— Gurudatt (@datthscl) April 7, 2023

Praying they meet as friends next time🥰.— Mahesh Engineer (@maheshengineer) April 6, 2023

A third user took a slight dig at humans as he wrote, “If you want to know what True Love is, go and live with an animal. They will teach what Trust, Loyalty is all about. We, Humans, are the only Creatures who have lost it.”

If U want to know what True Love is, go n live with an Animal. They will teach what Trust, Loyalty is all about. We Humans are the only Creature who have lost it.🌿😭🌴— SPARK ISHAK (@Mohamed62231714) April 6, 2023

So far, the video has garnered over 1.7 lakh views on Twitter. What are your thoughts on the leopard and dog’s survival instinct?

