1-MIN READ

Dog Nails Catwalk With Sass and Style; Have You Seen the Viral Clip Yet?

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 11:37 IST

Delhi, India

The dog performs the catwalk with perfection.

The dog performs the catwalk with perfection.

Social media users were fascinated by the perfect catwalk.

Social media in today’s time has become a one-stop destination for users to find all things trending. Be it a bizarre hobby or an exciting face-off between animals, the videos never fail to amuse the users. Now, we have a dog performing catwalk, which will surely entertain the users to no end. The best thing about this catwalk is that the dog has worn shades and a scarf as well, which makes it look every bit stylish. Users were left awestruck at the fact that the dog looks like a pro when it comes to performing the catwalk. This video has been shared on Instagram and has garnered over 48,00,000 views.

Users were fascinated by the perfect catwalk. One of them commented that the walk is on point, just like that of a perfect model. Another commented that the dog has surely taken some training from a modelling school, and that’s why the ramp walk is so perfect. Actor-turned-politician Kushboo Sundar and singer Cecile de Liberti were also left in splits after watching the clip. Users were inquisitive about how a dog could perform the catwalk with no mistakes and asked whether it had been taught to do that. Another disagreed with the term catwalk and commented that it should be called ‘dog walk’ instead.

RELATED NEWS

There have been numerous other instances where dogs have stolen the show with their ramp walks. As stated in a report, dogs had walked on the ramp in Elysian Impact’s Inaugural CatWalk FurBaby fashion show. This show was organised during the New York Fashion Week to raise funds for animal welfare organisations. Designers, models and rescue animals were roped in for this event. The four-legged animals were accompanied by their model companions on the ramp, who wore outfits designed by Nicole Miller, Victor de Souza, Brook Wilder and others. Dr Christina Rahm, CEO of DRC Ventures, was the lead sponsor of this event and had told the media that she and her husband Clayton Thomas are veterinarians. According to Dr Christina, they wanted to do something for dogs and that’s why this fashion show was organised.

