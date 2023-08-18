Dog Stuck In A Lake Gets Rescued By Firefighters, 'Thank You' Says Internet

Humanity wins when humans extend their help to others. The true test of compassion surfaces when people risk their own lives, face their fears and forget differences to help someone in need. This holds true not only towards fellow humans but also animals. In one such act of kindness and humaneness, a group of firefighters in the USA rescued a dog, stuck in the middle of Lake Waban in Wellesley, Massachusetts. The Wellesley Police Department, later on, dropped a few pictures of the rescue mission on their official social media handles.

According to a report published in The Swellesley Report, the incident happened on Tuesday, August 15. A witness named Scott Harrison noticed a dog chasing a flock of geese, heading straight towards Lake Waban. But suddenly he lost sight of the dog while the geese wandered off. When the Wellesley Fire Department was called, the firefighters spotted the dog with the help of binoculars and decided to save the animal.

In an elaborate write-up on Facebook narrating what happened, the Wellesley Police Department wrote, “The Wellesley Fire Department rescued a disoriented dog that got lost while swimming in Lake Waban on Tuesday afternoon, August 15. Firefighters launched their boat and scooped the wayward dog out of the water and then transported it across the pond to the Wellesley College docks, where it was reunited with its family. One of our UAV pilots captured these images after the dog was rescued.”

The pictures captured one of the firefighters carrying away the dog towards safety, holding the presumably scared animal in their arms. Social media users were touched by the kind gesture by the fire department team and lauded them in the comment section. While one user wrote, “Always on the job doing their VERY BEST. How lucky we are. Happy for all concerned.” Another quipped, “I would be a MESS without my dog. Thank YOU for reuniting this family.” “Terrifying… so glad they were there to save the pup,” noted a third individual.

Not long ago, another video of a man, jumping into a frozen lake to save a dog from freezing to death surfaced on the internet, leaving social media users emotional. Such kind acts prove that humanity still prevails today.