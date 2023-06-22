Dog Trapped Between Toilet And The Wall Rescued By Firefighters

Finding a cool place to beat the scorching heat turned quite tragic for this dog in Texas, US. Identified to be Tippy, the pooch found itself wedged between a toilet seat and a wall of his home. Though the tiny dog tried to jerk its way out, nothing came to fruition. It wasn’t until Tippy’s owner Lynda found the pooch stuck that more help was called upon. According to a report by the People, the owner of the dog is an elderly woman bound to a wheelchair. She contacted the local firefighter department who quickly jumped in for the pooch’s rescue.

Visuals of the rescue operation were also shared online on the Facebook page of The Woodlands Fire Department (TWFD). When the rescuers arrived at the scene, they confirmed the dog was alright but truly trapped between the toilet and the wall. The team tried several methods but, in the end, they had to remove a small amount of sheetrock from the wall to free Tippy. “This morning the crew from E102 were confronted with an unusual problem. A small dog had managed to wedge himself behind a toilet. Firefighters found that “Tippy” was well and truly stuck. They tried several things but, in the end, they had to remove a small amount of Sheetrock to free the pinned pooch,” stated the department. They also confirmed the dog’s owner was dozing comfortably when the pooch was rescued. “Tippy was returned to his owner and was last seen dozing comfortably in a much less precarious place,” TWFD concluded.

Multiple photos of the incident show the firefighter team hell-bent to remove the stuck canine. A few shots also featured the dog’s head poking out from behind the toilet seat.

Take a look at it here:

A barrage of social media users have complimented the firefighters and their gallant efforts while rescuing the animal. A user commented, “It’s just another day! Saving Tippy, our town, you and me! Thank you TWFD,” another said, “Great job.” One more said, “Yay firemen.” The Chief of the Fire Department, Palmer Buck, reportedly claimed that the owner believed Tippy ended up getting trapped while trying to find a cool place in the Texas heat. The incident is said to have taken place on Monday morning.