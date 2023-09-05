Dog Vs Grizzly Bears: Guess Who Won The Battle

A dog’s loyalty towards their owners does not need to be proven. They are ready to protect their masters even at the cost of their lives. Without becoming unduly violent or causing harm to others, dogs can be trained to guard their owners’ homes and warn them of potential threats if any. Recently, a video of a dog scaring away two grizzly bears earned traction on social media. The visual clip once again proves that dogs are usually fearless and can very well safeguard their homes from any danger - be it other humans or even wild animals.

The viral video, dropped on X (formerly known as Twitter) on September 4 captures CCTV footage of two bears standing at the gate of a house. Presumably noticing the bears, the dog rushes towards the grizzlies, barking aggressively at them. It charges at one of the bears, due to which the giant brown animal jumps in fright. The dog continues to attack the bear, scaring the animal away. The bear can be seen running away from the premises of the house.

Next, the canine shifts its attention towards the second bear. It applies the same strategy with the second bear, trying to scare it away. But this time, the grizzly runs toward the entrance of the house, while the dog chases it from behind. After a few seconds, the brave dog once again makes an appearance in the frame, attempting to drive the bear away. The canine puts up a courageous fight against the two grizzlies, almost double its size. Finally, the last bear finally gives up the battle. Hurriedly, it tries to ace the wall but when it fails. The bear climbs up the house gate and flees out of sight.

Social media users were impressed by the dog’s valiant act and reacted to the video in the comments. “That’s the guardian you wanna have at home,” came a lovely remark. Noting the dog’s daring stunt a user wrote, “That little guy is a beast.” “It’s not about the size of the dog in a fight. But the size of the fight in a dog. He just justified that statement,” aptly noted a third individual.

That’s the guardian you wanna have at home.— Airdrop Hunter ⚛️ ⚵ (@IBCanon) September 4, 2023

That little guys a beast 😂— Tattz❓ (@kriptokeeper) September 4, 2023

It's not about the size of the dog in a fight. But the size of the fight in a dog. He just justified that statement. 🔥🔥— Amit Pal (@iamitpal101) September 4, 2023

Back in June, another video went viral on social media which showed a bear sneaking in through the front door of a house.

As soon as the bear tried entering the kitchen, the family’s pet dog Harper leaped into action and started barking violently which alerted the family, who then closed the door.