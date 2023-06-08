Dog With Tongue Longer Than A Soda Can Earns World Record

A three-year-old German Shepherd and Labrador mix, with a tongue longer than a soda can has been awarded a Guinness World Record. Zoey bagged the milestone for the longest tongue on a living dog, which measures 12.7 cm (5 inches) long. The owners of Zoey, Drew, and Sadie Williams, who reside in Metairie, Louisiana, USA, said the mixed breed dog’s tongue would often stick out of her mouth when she was a pup. The duo assumed Zoey will eventually grow into it, however, that wasn’t the case.

It wasn’t long before people began commenting about the pooch’s long time. Sadie told Guinness, the dog was only six weeks old when she became a member of their family. She recalled the first-ever picture they have with Zoey also features her tongue sticking out. “We thought surely she’d grow into it but she obviously didn’t. She still has an enormous tongue compared to her body,” said Sadie.

Meanwhile, Drew added when the pooch would play outside and begin to pant, her tongue “would be slobbering all over the place.” It was last year, the owners decided to take Zoey to a vet to measure her tongue. The length was taken from the tip of her snout to the tip of the tongue and the owners were told, Zoey would soon be recognized for the special feature.

Drew revealed that they have to issue a warning about her slobbering to everyone who wishes to pet the pooch. “Every now and then while we’re out taking her on a walk, people will come up to her and want to pet her. We’ll warn them ahead of time ‘Hey, she’s friendly but she might slobber on you’ and every now and then she will, and they’ll have a big slobber mark on their black pants,” he added.

Zoey loves to fetch balls, chase squirrels, swim in the canal, and go on car rides, but she hates taking a bath.

Zoey’s record surpasses Bisbee who bagged the same achievement nearly three months ago. The dog, who was also reported to be three, has a tongue measuring 9.49 cm (3.74 inches). The English Setter is a resident of Tucson, Arizona.