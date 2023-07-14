Dogs Attend Funeral Of Their 18-Year-Old Owner Who Succumbed To Tragic Fall

An Irish teen was laid to rest in Dublin on Wednesday morning after his body was recovered from the Greek island of Ios. Identified to be Andrew O’Donnell, the 18-year-old youngster is believed to have fallen while walking back to his accommodation during a post-exam trip with his classmate. Family members, close friends, and the deceased’s loyal golden retrievers were present at his funeral organized at the Church of the Sacred Heart located in Donnybrook. According to a report by Daily Mail UK, the teenager’s mother sobbed outside the church clutching the parish priest. The two dogs namely, Maisie and Marnie reportedly waited patiently by her side.

Andrew’s friends paid respect to the deceased by bringing mementoes to the alter including a Kanye West album, sports articles, and a dog lead as an emotional tribute to commemorate his love towards the golden retrievers. Notably, Andrew was with his classmate Max Wall on the trip when the unfortunate incident occurred on a rocky hill. It is suggested that it was after a night out that Andrew walked back online before the fatal fall. The teenager’s body was later recovered with postmortem results reportedly indicating the cause of his demise to be suffering severe head injuries during the fall.

During the funeral, Andrew’s family referred to him as a “vibrant and kind-hearted" person whose sense of humour brought “immense joy to the lives of his family, friends, and all who knew him." The family added the teenager was known for his interest in football, charming demeanour, and the love he had for his golden retrievers. “He was unfailingly loyal to his friends and relatives, in Ireland and England, and touched the lives of so many during his short time with us," they continued.

Daily Mail also reports Andrew’s funeral was held just two days after his friend Max Wall was laid to rest, the person who accompanied him during the post-exam trip. Max reportedly collapsed after learning the news of Andrew’s passing at the island’s port. He is said to have been suffering from a heart problem. Max supposedly collapsed while speaking to his father shortly after finding out his missing friend was reported dead.