Dog’s Endearing Gesture Towards Co-passenger On Flight Is Winning Internet

It is rightly said that dogs are human’s best friends. Canine companionship is loyal and has a pacifying effect on human beings. Losing a pet can be a devastating experience for a person. A heartwarming photo, making rounds on the internet, proves that the relationship between a human and a dog is simply endearing. The picture shows a Dalmatian dog, travelling with its parent, making an endearing gesture toward its fellow passenger on a flight.

The picture, shared on Twitter, showed a woman seated with her dog on the flight. The passenger next to her recently lost his pet and makes a special request. He asks the woman if the dog could be his surrogate on the flight. The next thing that happens will surely make your heart melt. The Dalmatian lies down on its owner’s lap and rests its head on the lap of its fellow passenger.

The heartwarming moment was shared online by another passenger on the same flight, “I’m going to cry. The woman across the row is flying with her 2-year-old puppy. The stranger next to her just shared that his dog recently died and says, “She can be my surrogate dog for the flight” — then this happened.”

I’m going to cry.Woman across the row is flying with her 2 year old puppy. The stranger next to her just shared that his dog recently died and says, “she can be my surrogate dog for the flight” — then this happened pic.twitter.com/MF8HC73Qnc — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 24, 2023

The picture has 511.4 K views and 16.4 k likes. The dog’s gesture moved several people on the internet. Swayed by the dog’s empathy, social media users could not control their emotions and showered their love on the picture in the form of comments.

One user commented, “Did the guy cry? Cause how could he not? I would probably have a breakdown.”

Did the guy cry? Cause how could he not. I would probably have a break down— claire (@squishiebutt) July 24, 2023

Another user added, “The love that dogs have to give is unmeasurable.”

The love that dogs have to give is unmeasurable— Elizabeth M (@Elizabeth_M35) July 24, 2023

“And now I’m crying,” said another user.

And now I’m crying.— Bandit (@TessiJohnson) July 24, 2023

One user commented, “Oh my heart!”

Oh my heart! — Big Lou (@aguirreluiz7) July 24, 2023

In another similar instance, a dog’s presence on a flight was met with a selfie request from the airline crew. A video showed a Great Pyrenees dog being showered with affection, head pats, and selfie requests from the enthusiastic crew.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ritchiethepyr

The video was initially posted on Instagram by the dog’s parents, revealing that the presence of the spotted Great Pyrenees dog caused a flight delay but no one seemed to be bothered.