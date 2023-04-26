Dogs Hate Nails Clipping Sessions And This Video Decodes Their True Emotion

Nail clipping is considered an essential part of dog grooming but doing it at home can be a hectic task. Some pet owners take professional help from the trimming services provided by pet salons to carry out the job. Now, a video capturing how different breeds of dogs react to nail clipping has gone viral on social media. Many dog owners, pet salon workers, and veterinarian doctors have attested to the video’s accuracy, which has left viewers in splits. The clip includes two professionals who work at a pet salon.

While one woman acts as a pet groomer, another imitates the reactions of dogs belonging to different breeds. The first ones to get a mention are pugs, who apparently have the most dramatic response when it comes to nail clipping. The next in line are chihuahuas, who supposedly make it difficult for the groomers to even touch them. Pit Bull appears to be the friendliest breed as the woman imitates offering her hand happily with a bright smile on her face.

When it comes to Golden Retrievers, they are apparently friendly too but only reluctantly comply with nail-clipping sessions. The last breed mentioned is a Beagle, which might howl loudly but will also allow the groomers to perform their tasks. The video that initially appeared on TikTok first, was re-shared on Twitter. “You know this was the best day at work this woman ever had,” read the tweet posted with the clip

Take a look at it here:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it left viewers to burst out in laughter. A Twitterati who claims to own a Beagle commented, “Have a beagle, can confirm that beagles howl. Mine also likes to scream like he’s being stabbed repeatedly.”

Another wrote, “Omg this had me busting up!”

One more joined, “I work at a vet clinic and I could NOT breathe!!!! The ACCURACY of these renditions is award-worthy!”

A user attested, “As someone who has done nails for all of these breeds, this is completely accurate. Especially the golden retriever. They be so nice but feel so defeated.”

Meanwhile, a Twitterati demanded, “Give this woman an Academy Award.”

The clip has garnered over seven lakh likes on the micro-blogging site. It is suggested that clipping nails can make dogs feel anxious, hence, it is advised to begin nail trimming ever since they are young, so the pooches might get accustomed to the process with time.

