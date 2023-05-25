Dogs Teaming Up To Steal Food From Kitchen Has To Be The Cutest Heist Ever

What does your unbeatable dream team look like? Well, this ‘aww-dorable’ gang of dogs stands a great chance to beat yours. A wholesome video of three pooches joining forces to steal food from the kitchen counter of their house has become a great example of friendship and camaraderie. The viral clip shows the puppy team supporting one of their furry companions to close the distance between them and the unreachable countertop. Two members of the squad stand next to each other, allowing the third one to mount on their backs.

The puppy on the top is trying to grasp the plate placed above with its mouth. It seems that the little thieves were caught in action by their owner. “Teamwork makes the dream work! These three pups are always on a mission to grab a snack from the kitchen counter,” suggests the caption of the viral video.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Best Friends are Dogs 🐶🐾 (@bestfriendsaredogs)

Social media users in large numbers ended up lauding the trio’s “Great strategy” by calling them a “Dream team” and “Doggo Gang”. Many have showered appreciation for their splendid bond. “That’s when friends got your back,” said one. Another commented, “This gives counter-surfing, a whole new meaning! His friends obviously have his back, or rather he has theirs.” A user also used a poetic expression, “My heart is weak; I would die for them.” One more said, “Those are some clever dogs.”

Meanwhile, a section of the internet expressed their concerns about the safety of the pooches while calling the video staged. One wrote, “So not safe! What if the stove was on or there was boiling water or oil.” Another highlighted, “That corgi would not be able to climb up on those dogs on its own.” A user added, “Very staged. The dog is not eating a thing. Yet he can reach the food. People want so much attention.” One more agreed, “Staged. And how long did the poor dog go without food in order for you to make your video?”

The viral clip has been viewed by more than 4.8 million users on Instagram.

What’s your take on the video?