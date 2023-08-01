'Dola Re Dola': Desis Lend Classic Bollywood Songs to Twitter User Who Loved Disco Scene in 'Barbie'

Ever since when ‘Barbie’ hit the screens, it brought along the infectious disco-pop sensation, ‘Dance the Night’ by Dua Lipa. This catchy track became the heartbeat of every party, making all the Barbies and Kens dance like there was no tomorrow at Margot Robbie’s grand blowout bash.

In the midst of the excitement, a Twitter user named @AlDANS_ couldn’t contain their joy and tweeted, “This scene could have gone on for the entire 1hr 54mins and i’d have left the theater happy." Little did they know that their innocent tweet would ignite a cultural showdown.

A user retweeted @AlDANS_’s tweet with a comment that read, “The Barbie movie has taught me that many of y’all need to just put on a Bollywood movie idk,” This retweet went viral, garnering over 7 million views, and many others joined the conversation.

the Barbie movie has taught me that many of y’all need to just put on a Bollywood movie idk https://t.co/8KzojoqOHV— palak paneer update account (@uhhhLecksus) July 30, 2023

One enthusiastic user suggested, “Start with Om Shanti Om. A life changing experience." Others chimed in, singing praises for Bollywood’s entertainment quotient, especially when seen on the big screen.

Amidst the fun banter, someone cheekily asked, “Like does Hollywood has Jab We Met?" “Just realised this dance sequence is so mid specially after watching Rocky-Rani on the big screen. Went back home and watched Dhindora Bajre Re and What Jhumka on youtube. Bollywood > > > > > > > " expressed the fourth one.

Soon enough, the thread became a playlist of Bollywood’s best dance numbers. From the sassy moves of ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ to the timeless grace of ‘Dola Re Dola’, and from the peppy rhythm of ‘Naatu Naatu’ to the catchy beats of ‘It’s the Time to Disco’ – the recommendations were endless!

Indeed, beyond the dazzling world of ‘Barbie’, the discussion around the magical realm of Bollywood’s soul-gripping songs and breathtaking dance sequences had cast its spell, leaving everyone enchanted.