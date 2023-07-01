Domino's Delivery Guy Proposes Woman Customer on Chat, Police Intervenes After Tweet Goes Viral

In a recent incident involving a delivery guy associated with Domino’s chain in Uttar Pradesh, concerns were raised after he misused a customer’s contact information. The incident came to light when a Twitter user, @KanishkaDadhich, shared her WhatsApp chat with the delivery executive named Kabir, who confessed his feelings for her. This interaction left her feeling unsafe, prompting her to express her concerns on social media. Following the viral tweet, the UP police intervened as the user had reported a lack of satisfactory response from Domino’s.

The Twitter thread revealed the exact chats exchanged, where the delivery guy wrote, “Sorry, my name is Kabir, yesterday I came to give you pizza, I am the same, I liked you." This unethical conduct prompted Kanishka to raise her worries about her personal information being mishandled.

Also Read: ‘Sick Society’: Delivery Guy Being Asked Not to Share Lift With Residents Sparks Outrage

She expressed her concerns, saying, “I want to ask if this is ethical to send a delivery guy so that he could get anyone’s number and address. Even if he liked me, this is not the way to confess. It means he has misused the number given to the company for delivery purposes."

Yeaterday, I ordered pizzas from @dominos. The delivery guy named Kabir called me & asked me the location, I politely told him to come at this location. He dropped the pizzas at my home.Then @ 11:37pm, he messaged me directly! To which I replied him on Friday morning (today). pic.twitter.com/Nv2EJKvQ4m — kanishka 🇮🇳 (@KanishkaDadhich) June 30, 2023

This guy, Kabir has my contact number & address which I shared with @dominosIf something happens to me & with my family after this post, Mr. Kabir & @dominos @dominos_india will be responsible. CC - @Uppolice @dgpup — kanishka 🇮🇳 (@KanishkaDadhich) June 30, 2023

The subsequent tweets also included another screenshot, highlighting the lack of response from Domino’s. She also raised alarm about the reliability of the delivery boy’s identity, as it varied between online and in-store. She tweeted, “In chat - Kabir, In store - Mannu," and pointed out that his email address identified him as “Kabir Bablu." She added, “Hope! You understand, what was he doing."

1. In Chat - Kabir2. In Store - Mannu3. E-mail - kabirbablu@….Hope! You understand, what was he doing! — kanishka 🇮🇳 (@KanishkaDadhich) June 30, 2023

In response to her distress, the police helpline number 112 assured her, saying, “Don’t worry, emergency help is reaching shortly… Appropriate action will be taken."

Also Read: Delivery Man Accidentally Breaks Customer’s Flower Pot; Replaces It Along With Handwritten Note

Kanishka shared a screenshot of her conversation with the officials and expressed her gratitude, writing, “Thank you."

Meanwhile, in a recent update, she revealed that Domino’s refused to share information about their delivery executive, escalating the matter and leading her to pursue legal action by approaching the Consumer Court.

Finally @dominos_india denied to share the information about Mannu alias Kabir alias Bablu.They have leaked my contact number & details to their delivery boy. No Shame…!! Nothing….!! Moving to the Consumer Court against DOMINOS! — kanishka 🇮🇳 (@KanishkaDadhich) June 30, 2023

The incident ignited a wave of outrage on social media, with numerous online users expressing their disappointment and anger towards Domino’s in response to the incident.