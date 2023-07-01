CHANGE LANGUAGE
3-MIN READ

Domino's Delivery Guy Proposes Woman Customer on Chat, Police Intervenes After Tweet Goes Viral

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 08:11 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Shutterstock)

Viral tweet shows how a Domino's delivery executive mishandled a female customer's contact details and later messaged her, confessing his feelings.

In a recent incident involving a delivery guy associated with Domino’s chain in Uttar Pradesh, concerns were raised after he misused a customer’s contact information. The incident came to light when a Twitter user, @KanishkaDadhich, shared her WhatsApp chat with the delivery executive named Kabir, who confessed his feelings for her. This interaction left her feeling unsafe, prompting her to express her concerns on social media. Following the viral tweet, the UP police intervened as the user had reported a lack of satisfactory response from Domino’s.

The Twitter thread revealed the exact chats exchanged, where the delivery guy wrote, “Sorry, my name is Kabir, yesterday I came to give you pizza, I am the same, I liked you." This unethical conduct prompted Kanishka to raise her worries about her personal information being mishandled.

Also Read: ‘Sick Society’: Delivery Guy Being Asked Not to Share Lift With Residents Sparks Outrage

She expressed her concerns, saying, “I want to ask if this is ethical to send a delivery guy so that he could get anyone’s number and address. Even if he liked me, this is not the way to confess. It means he has misused the number given to the company for delivery purposes."

The subsequent tweets also included another screenshot, highlighting the lack of response from Domino’s. She also raised alarm about the reliability of the delivery boy’s identity, as it varied between online and in-store. She tweeted, “In chat - Kabir, In store - Mannu," and pointed out that his email address identified him as “Kabir Bablu." She added, “Hope! You understand, what was he doing."

In response to her distress, the police helpline number 112 assured her, saying, “Don’t worry, emergency help is reaching shortly… Appropriate action will be taken."

Also Read: Delivery Man Accidentally Breaks Customer’s Flower Pot; Replaces It Along With Handwritten Note

Kanishka shared a screenshot of her conversation with the officials and expressed her gratitude, writing, “Thank you."

Meanwhile, in a recent update, she revealed that Domino’s refused to share information about their delivery executive, escalating the matter and leading her to pursue legal action by approaching the Consumer Court.

The incident ignited a wave of outrage on social media, with numerous online users expressing their disappointment and anger towards Domino’s in response to the incident.

