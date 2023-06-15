'Don 2': Fans List Iconic Opening Scenes That Gave Perfect Start to Bollywood Movies

“First impression is the last impression" is a phrase we often hear. And guess what? It holds true even in the glitzy world of Bollywood! Just like a flashy entrance by a star actor or a heart-pounding blockbuster scene, the opening moments of a movie play a vital role in keeping the viewers hyped up. They can make or break the entire film experience. So, when Twitter got wind of this, Bollywood fans went crazy sharing their favourite “iconic opening scenes"! So, get ready to relive those magical moments when Bollywood blew Twitterati away right from the first frame!

Don 2

A moment that sent shockwaves of excitement through the audience and set the stage on fire! With an air of charisma that is uniquely his own, Shah Rukh Khan made an unforgettable mark in the opening scene, leaving fans in awe and craving for more.

Ek Tha Tiger

How can Tiger, played by none other than Salman Khan, not give a roaring start to the movie?

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt’s commanding aura, the sheer look on her face and every aspect of her portrayal were simply flawless, setting the stage ablaze right from the heart-thumping beginning.

Taare Zameen Par

The secret story of Ishaan began right from the time when she ‘scolded’ for enjoying the ‘odds’.

Kabir Singh

Despite the divided opinions on the movie, there’s no denying the brilliance of Shahid Kapoor’s performance, where his raw aggression flawlessly embodied the character and left an indelible impression on the audience right from the very start.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

From the peculiar antics to the hilarious situations, this opening scene had us in stitches and instantly endeared us to the colorful cast of characters.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

An entire generation grew up witnessing Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani, as she graciously welcomed viewers into her household.

Amidst the plethora of iconic opening scenes in Bollywood and beyond, it’s fascinating how a single scene can capture our attention and leave an everlasting impression. So, what’s that one ‘opening scene’ for you?