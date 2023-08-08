'Don 3' Without SRK? Ranveer Singh Taking King Khan's Throne Doesn't 'Sit' Well with Fans

Farhan Akhtar has gifted the devoted followers of the Don franchise with something they’ve been eagerly waiting for - almost, to say the least! He’s given them a taste of ‘Don 3’ through an announcement teaser, but it comes with a twist. While the teaser, posted on his social media without a caption, prominently features the phrase “New Era Begins," it also raises questions about Shah Rukh Khan reprising his iconic role as the titular character. Speculation is rife that Ranveer Singh might step into those shoes, a notion that has left fans feeling somewhat uneasy. After all, all they can think of is - Don inherently belongs to SRK!

With the teaser now out, reactions have poured in on Twitter, expressing varying degrees of disapproval. One user voiced, “Have nothing against Ranveer playing Don, but why Farhan is using Don 3 title when it’s a reboot and he’s using SRK’s Don theme too ! This made me sad…atleast make a new theme and new title for a new don and new don film…” Another added, “Honestly i am okay with a Don reboot and Ranveer playing but calling it Don 3 when we have waited for it with SRK is just in your face wala attitude. It hurts.”

A third fan expressed, “Ranveer Singh has to be born 100 Times to match SRK’s Swag as Don.” In the midst of this, memes and clips of SRK in ‘Don’ and ‘Don 2’ have flooded the internet, with fans underscoring how no one can quite capture SRK’s essence when it comes to portraying Don.

Recently, Pinkvilla reported Farhan’s plan to unveil the ‘Don 3’ teaser sometime this week, and that’s exactly what happened. It’s expected to be linked with the release of ‘Gadar 2’ on August 11.

According to a source cited by the entertainment portal, “The teaser of Don 3 will be out this week on the digital world. The team is very excited to introduce Ranveer Singh as the new Don to this young generation of cinema-going audience. The introduction will happen through a proper teaser, which will drop digitally in the next 2 to 3 days," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.