Donald Trump Loves Cricket And This Viral Video Is Proof

Did you know former US President Donald Trump loves cricket? If not, this video will make you believe so. Posted by the England cricket team’s biggest supporting club, Barmy Army, on Twitter, the clip shows a man dressed as Trump playing a scoop shot. The Trump doppelganger can be seen confidently taking a ready stance. When the ball is delivered towards him, he makes a skilful reverse scoop shot, delicately guiding the ball flying into the air. The perfect execution of the shot garnered loud cheers from others on the shot.

“Donald Trump is a serious player,” read the tweet posted along with the clip.

Donald Trump is a serious player. pic.twitter.com/GrFAqFn9uw— England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 24, 2023

The video quickly gained traction on social media, accumulating an astounding 1.1 million views and over 6,000 likes in a short amount of time. The actual highlight of this online spectacle, though, was the comment section, which turned into a meme-filled extravaganza.

People from all around the world engaged in the fun, leaving humorous comments and playful jabs. One user amusingly posted a photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un clapping, alluding to Trump and Kim’s well-known political differences.

Another joked that Trump should now ask the Mexicans to return the cricket ball, referring to his earlier controversial comments on Mexico.

Now he's to ask the mexicans to give him back the cricket ball— Davy Wright (@DavyWright4) July 24, 2023

The internet banter reached new heights as the comments came in, with many unanimously declaring the shot the greatest shot in cricket history.

Wow, now that is a great shotSome people are calling it the greatest shot of all time 👌🏻— Harry 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇿 (@HarryTheHammer_) July 24, 2023

Donald Trump’s name has frequently appeared on social media for a variety of amusing reasons, ranging from odd appearances to coincidental resemblances. Previously, a Florida user photographed an orange cloud that had a striking similarity to Trump, prompting amusing comparisons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

Similarly, a man with albinism was spotted in Pakistan showing a strong resemblance to the former US President, adding to the growing list of Trump doppelgangers overseas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehzad Roy (@officialshehzadroy)

Meanwhile, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly following the ongoing Ashes series, where England is facing Australia in a riveting contest. The contest currently sits tilted in Australia’s favour with the visitors having a 2-1 lead over England. England’s chances of winning the series were washed away when disrupted the fourth Test, resulting in a Draw. The final contest of the 5-match series is set to be played at The Oval London from July 27.