'Looks Homeless': Donald Trump Releases Mugshot After Arrest And 'X' Surrenders With Memes

Former President Donald Trump made his debut on X, previously known as Twitter, for the first time following the restoration of his account by the social media company. His post featured the mug shot released earlier by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, a result of his arrest linked to the Georgia election subversion case. In a unique (yet disappointing) turn of events, Trump became the first sitting or former US president to undergo the process of having his mug shot captured while being booked in an Atlanta jail. The charge stemmed from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election outcomes in Georgia.

As expected, the online realm was abuzz with activity as netizens seized the opportunity to create and share memes and jokes on ‘X’, all aimed at poking fun at the snapshot.

Within the frame of the photo, a stern-faced 77-year-old Trump peers intently into the camera, his forehead creased, jaw firmly set, and crimson tie knotted tightly. This snapshot triggered an outpouring of internet memes, with some drawing parallels between Trump’s seemingly intense gaze and characters from movies or historical dictators. One user amusingly commented, “The mugshot sealed the deal … Trump 2024," while another shared with a laughing emoji, “Some are calling it the Mona Lisa of mugshots."

And so, the flood of memes that followed on ‘X’ was inevitable.

Capitalising swiftly on the situation, Trump used the mugshot to his advantage by posting it on his very own social media platform, Truth Social. Accompanied by a link to his campaign website, the photograph held a prominent spot along with a call for donations. This marked Trump’s return to X after a hiatus since January 2021, with his post boldly proclaiming, “Election Interference. Never Surrender!”

Traditionally, mug shots are symbols of public embarrassment, yet Trump defied convention by embracing this image and reposting it on his social media platform, along with a link to his campaign website. Even merchandise emerged from this event, as the Trump campaign’s official website started offering t-shirts for $34, featuring the mugshot and the words “Never Surrender" displayed beneath it.

Formally arrested at Fulton County Jail on Thursday on charges of racketeering and conspiracy, Trump was subsequently released on a $200,000 bond. The allegations revolve around claims that he colluded with 18 co-defendants in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 Georgia election.