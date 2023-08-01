Don’t Blink Else You Will Miss The Bone-Chilling Escape Of These Kids

It was a close escape for two kids in Pune who exited an elevator moments before the occurrence of a near-fatal mechanical malfunction. Footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, leaving users equal parts concerned and scared. The visual begins to show the two kids entering an elevator of a residential apartment. The duo continues to talk casually before the lift arrives on the pressed floor. Only about 5 seconds after their exit a loud noise jolts the video as the lift comes crashing down from the 10th floor of the building. It appears the mechanical malfunction after a wire broke down.

In the footage of the free fall, it appears that the elevator bounced multiple times before it crashed down in the duct pit. Along with loud noises, the CCTV footage also captures the dangerous tremors caused by the accident. Near about four loud bangs can be heard in the background, as the elevator lands into the duct pit. T

Take a look at the video here:

Two kids had a fortunate escape when an elevator, after its wire broke, came crashing down from the 10th floor of a residential apartment in Pune.#Pune pic.twitter.com/tKdwki7vF2— Rahil Mohammed - Pune  (@IMRahilMohammed) July 31, 2023

Upon watching the footage, multiple social media users deemed it utterly fortunate for the kids to have made a safe exit before the shocking incident. Many felt glad the kids were safe, and a section urged authorities to take strict action against the manufacturers. A user commented, “Gosh! My heart was beating like crazy. Thank goodness they escaped a tragedy."

Gosh! My heart was beating like crazy.Thank goodness they escaped a tragedy.— Eva Pereira (@EvaPere37622457) July 31, 2023

Another requested investigative authorities to thoroughly look at the evidence and find out the company of the elevator and the maintenance work done by the society. Social media users also expected the building management not to take the accident lightly just because there weren’t any casualties.

A user enquired by the elevator’s company while urging a case of negligence to be filed against the manufacturers. “Thank God the kids exited the lift. Which brand was the lift? Case of negligence should be filed against the manufacturer and lift inspectors by government authorities," the reply read. They also added the culprits should be punished for approving things only because they come with money.

Thanks the kids had exited the lift. Which brand lift. Case of negligence against Manufacturer and lift inspectors from Govt side. They approve very thing which comes with money— Bajajbk1 (@bajajbk1) July 31, 2023

The CCTV footage makes it evident that none of the residents were present inside when the elevator collapsed.