Don’t Blink Or You Will Miss This Man’s Lightning-Fast Typing Speed

Waiting at the store just to pay the bill and leave is a pain that we can all relate to. But all that could be a thing of the past if every counter had an attendant like this one from a recent viral video. The lightning-fast typing speed of this man, working at the front desk of a pharmacy, has taken the internet by storm. He is so quick that the internet thinks he could possibly replace “AI in future”. The video of the man’s typing was posted online by a Twitter meme page along with a caption that read, “This receptionist at a busy pharmacy in India.” The video, which seemed to be captured discreetly, shows the man entering the data in his system. While his quick speed has stunned the internet, it is further breathtaking to realise that he is doing most of the work with just one hand. His fingers move so swiftly as if there is some sort of grease applied to that keyboard. The video shows him typing the details of the medicines one after the other. In some cases, he can be seen looking away while typing. He has literally left all stunned by exhibiting that he can not only type fast but can also do it without looking at the keyboard.

Watch the video here:

This receptionist at a busy pharmacy in India. pic.twitter.com/lYk80QQGav— CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) April 13, 2023

The video is going crazy viral with a flood of comments from people on the internet. Several claimed that he should be given an increment, while many believed that he has the capacity to sit equivalent to machines. A user wrote, “This guy needs a raise.”

This guy needs a raise— Musa Sohail (@musasohail007) April 13, 2023

Another commented, “He will replace AI in future.”

He will replace AI in future— Prashant Kumar ⚛ (@thisisprshnt) April 13, 2023

A few lauded his speed, as a user wrote, “Oh wow that’s fast.”

oh wow thats fast— Litaz (@cryptolitaz) April 13, 2023

One user said, “What a great talent.”

What a great talent 🔥— Siddharth G (@SiddhuG_) April 14, 2023

Some wondered if he is building some sort of coding system, as a user commented, “Is he building the system code or something?”

Is he building the system code or something?— Manuel Valherz (@ManuelValherz) April 13, 2023

Expectedly, the amusing video also sparked a meme fest in the comments section.

why not like this hahahah pic.twitter.com/MvOC7wiQbm— ub (@ub41d) April 13, 2023

So far, the video has been played more than 4 million times.

Read all the Latest News here