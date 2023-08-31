'Don't ESC My Wedding': Computer-Themed Invitation Card Has Desis Lauding the Creativity

Wedding invitations in India have undergone a fascinating transformation. Traditionally, delivering printed invitations was the norm, but the contemporary trend leans towards digital alternatives, considering both cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness. However, there persist those who opine that a grand wedding necessitates an opulent invitation card. Yet, what if one adds a touch of creativity to the invitation, transforming it into a captivating masterpiece? Such was the case with a particular wedding, where computer-themed elements were integrated into the wedding invitation, setting it apart on the digital stage.

Shared on Reddit by the user @futtbucker696, the image showcased how computer jargon was seamlessly interwoven into the invitation’s prose. “Finally, I’ve found the (Key symbol) to happiness…now the (backspace sign indicating space) of my life will not be empty. Now, I have someone to take (Ctrl key signifying control) to my life, now I can (Del key signifying delete) all my extra appointments. As I am soon to (Enter key) to (Wed lock) and bring (Home) cookie, don’t try to (ESC signifying escape) my wedding….”

Confusing, yet undeniably captivating, don’t you think?

Take a Look at the Wedding Invitation Card:

Soon, internet users started reacted to this creation. “‘Backspace’ won’t be empty…boy oh boy," quipped one observer. Another jestingly remarked, “After marriage: I need some space, A third individual added their wit, stating, “More ‘power’ to you!!"

In the meantime, this isn’t the only instance of a creative wedding invitation making waves online. Earlier, a couple hailing from Maharashtra fascinated invitees (referred to as investors) to their “merger" in Karnataka using a stock market-themed invitation, which swiftly went viral. This invitation was akin to an IPO, an “invitation of precious occasion," invoking the giants of the stock market.

Front and centre were the names of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Warren Buffett. Following suit, the wedding invitation conveyed that the promoter (parents) had wholeheartedly sanctioned the merger (wedlock) of the pair - Dr. Sandesh and Dr. Divya.

Weddings indeed ignite joy, as do these small gestures that create lasting memories.