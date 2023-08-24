'Don't Give Him Tension': Sudha Murthy Backs Chess Prodigy R Praggnanandhaa Ahead Of World Cup

The excitement around the Chess World Cup 2023 has increased rapidly as India’s R Praggnanandhaa is set to take on No. 1 ranked Magnus Carlsen in the final. The 18-year-old prodigy defeated World No.3 player Fabiano Caruana in a tie-breaker match that took place on Monday to reserve his seat in the final showdown. Meanwhile, Mangus Carlsen managed to reach the endgame after surpassing Nijat Abasov over the weekend. Notably, this is the first time the 32-year-old is playing in the final match of the World Cup organized by the International Chess Federation (FIDE). As Indian chess fans await to learn the result of the game, entrepreneur and philanthropist Sudha Murthy has advised people to stop pressuring the young Indian prodigy.

The chairperson of Infosys Foundation has urged chess lovers to allow R Praggnanandhaa to have his space in order to play the match with a cool mindset. During an interaction with Money Control, Sudha Murthy said, “I don’t want to tense him saying you have to win — you should not do that. Allow him to cool his mind, and concentrate. It’s a sport. Whatever you get, you take it." The entrepreneur is less keen upon the result of the tournament calling the outcome to be God’s wish. She believes the deserving player will win the match emphasizing one “should not give much tension to the kid."

Notably, the final match of the Chess World Cup 2023 began in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku on Tuesday. Praggnanandhaa, who celebrated his 18th birthday earlier this month, is reported to be among the youngest players to reach the final. He was merely 10 when he emerged to be the youngest International Master. Within two years of winning the milestone, he became the then-second-youngest chess grandmaster in 2018. Adding another feat to his flamboyant career, Praggnanandhaa defeated Magnus Carlsen at the online tournament Airthings Masters to be the third Indian to gain victory over the Norwegian grandmaster. The youngest is also the first Indian to make it to the finals of the FIDE World Cup following legend Vishwanathan Anand.

On Tuesday, the youngster secured a draw against the World No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the first game of the final. This was followed by the second game on Wednesday wherein the Indian chess sensation once again settled for a quiet draw after one-and-a-half hours of the play. The champion of the tournament will be declared on Thursday, August 24.