'Don't Make Me Cry': Woman Protecting Son From Rain Leaves Internet Emotional

There is nothing greater than a mother’s love in the world. They want nothing but the best for their children. Speaking of which, we stumbled upon a video today that will surely melt your hearts. The clip shows a son riding a bike while his mother, sitting in the pillion seat, shields him from the rain. The woman uses a bag to shield her son’s head.

Since the video was shared last week, it has garnered over 2 million views and received an outpouring of positive comments, celebrating the extraordinary love of a mother. The video was shared on Instagram by user William Patrick last week. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Saw this today."

The viral clip struck a chord with social media users who couldn’t help but express their appreciation for mothers. Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “The only woman who loves you unconditionally, Amma.”

Another highlighted, “90’s mothers, they don’t know how to use Mobile phones, this is last generation of innocent mothers. Thank you God, you gave such a beautiful mother.”

“Don’t forget that she’ll always be there in our difficult situation,” a comment read. Another shared, “Only one woman can be trusted in the world. She is your mother.” One more wrote, “Don’t make me cry please.”

There are countless videos on the internet that showcase the unconditional love of mothers. Recently, a video surfaced, highlighting the extraordinary lengths a mother goes to care for and support her child. The clip, shared on Twitter by the Good News Correspondent, portrays a touching scene of an 88-year-old woman making her way into a hospital to visit her 64-year-old daughter, who is battling cancer and receiving chemotherapy.

A MOTHER'S LOVE: 88-year-old mother travels to the hospital to be with her 64-year-old daughter during her cancer treatments. pic.twitter.com/sd8CByzq7w— GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) May 12, 2023

With over 7,000 views, the clip has received numerous heartfelt messages, expressing their admiration for the unwavering love and support demonstrated by the mother towards her daughter during the challenging times.