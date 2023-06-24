Dosa 'Cone' Made With Ice Cream and Chocolate Leaves Internet 'Cold'

In the realm of culinary adventures, where food boundaries are constantly pushed, a new trend has emerged: bizarre food mashups. It seems that every other day, a new viral video emerges, showcasing culinary creations that could make foodies’ taste buds scream in terror. And the latest addition to this gastronomic circus has left Desi foodies feeling ‘cold’ and utterly unimpressed: the infamous ice cream Dosa Cone.

Also Read: ‘Won’t Even Feed This To Enemies’: This Mirchi Ice Cream Leaves Foodies In Disbelief

In an Instagram reel shared by @mumbaikarfoodie, the food vendor could be seen starting the process as usual, with Dosa batter being poured onto a hot tawa and butter added. But here’s where things take a surprising turn. Instead of the traditional spicy filling, the vendor adds chocolate sauce and spreads it across the Dosa. The Dosa is then cut into a circular shape, resembling an ice cream cone.

As if that wasn’t perplexing enough, vanilla ice cream then swoops in to take its place inside the Dosa Cone, accompanied by another extravagant dose of chocolate sauce and chocolate pieces. And there it is: Dosa Cone that would actually make one wonder: who would take a risk to try this audacious creation?

Watch the Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubham🇮🇳 (@mumbaikarfoodie__)

Soon, people’s reactions began to pour in, with many expressing their initial disgust towards the peculiar food combination. After all, who could resist the classic combination of sambhar and coconut chutney alongside a savoury Dosa for this unexpected and uncalled-for Dosa ice cream!?

Also Read: Viral Video of Chocolate Ice Cream Being Made With Oil Has Desis Feeling ‘Heavy’ at Heart

As reactions flooded in, one user left a comment saying, “Breaking news: Mr. Dosa committed suicide after seeing this!" Another user humorously remarked, “I, as a senior officer, declare this a full-fledged murder of ‘Dosa’."

In contrast, a third user defended the unconventional treat, stating, “If they don’t call it dosa, then it’s totally fine. I see nothing wrong with this dessert; it’s basically an ice cream."