Dosa With Kit Kat And Cheese? Internet Says No, Thanks

People, especially on the internet, seem to be obsessed with bizarre food combos these days. The weirder, the better seems to be the motto of flood vloggers. Our social media feeds bear witness to the nightmarish combinations that food lovers can come up with- be it mango slices on pizza or butter chicken golgappas. Now, it seems like a new entrant is set to be added to the long list of strange food combos. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, a video of chocolate and cheese-filled dosa has got Instagram’s attention, and not in a good way. The clip was shared by the caption, “Kya aap Chocolate Dosa with Kit Kat and cheese try karenge (Will you try out chocolate dosa with Kit Kit and cheese?)”.

The clip shows a vendor adding chocolate syrup and cheese into the dosa batter. After the dosa is cooked, some pieces of Kit Kit are added to it.

Did you feel like the dish could be put on the must-try list? Instagram users did not feel so. “I sincerely refuse to agree to this preparation,” a comment read.

“Enough internet for today,” wrote one individual.

Some were adamant that the vendor’s license should be cancelled for creating the dish. “Food license cancel karwao bhai inka!!” an account commented.

“Why? Why? Why?” was all that one user had in mind.

A few people were against fusion food combos. “Dosa always tastes good as it is simple. Not like these kinds of weird flavours. Khane ko khane ki tarah rakhna chahiye not experiment tool (Food should not be experimented with),” an individual remarked.

But some people had a different opinion. “Where is this shop? I want to taste it as I love chocolate varieties,” a person asked.

This is not the only bizarre dosa combo gaining traction on social media. Previously, aamras dosa had left users horrified.

Another dish that was much reviled on Instagram was mango pizza. The making video featured a pizza base being topped with mango slices.

Users were left disgusted by Combo’s idea, with many calling it an insult to the ‘king of fruits’.

What are your thoughts on such food combinations?

