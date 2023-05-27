Dosa With Mukhwas Twist Is A Food Combo That You Should Avoid

If there’s one food item that has been the biggest victim of bizarre food trends it is dosa. From noodles in dosa to ice cream dosa, the list of food experiments goes on and on. And the latest addition to it is dosa paired with mukhwas, an Indian mouth freshener. In the video, a skilled chef spreads dosa batter on a tawa. With precision, he applies a layer of butter and then put jaggery on top of it. The surprising twist comes as the chef generously tops it off with a considerable amount of sweet sesame seeds, which upon closer examination appears to be mukhwas, consumed by Indians after meals for digestive benefits.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 5 lakh views along with hundreds of comments. Instagram users, clearly unimpressed with such unconventional combinations, wasted no time in expressing their opinions.

A dosa lover clearly did not like the idea. “What nonsense is this? For god sake, stop messing with such food items. Leave dosa alone with chutney, aloo subzi and sambar,” he wrote.

Another person commented, “I am still confused… isko khana khane ke baad khau ya pehle (Should I consume it after eating or before?”

Another person used a sarcastic meme line, “Kon he ye log, kaha se aate he ye (Who are these people, and where do they come from?”

“Totally rubbish! Why do you want to change up something as pure as Dosa? Keep it simple and best not these kind of combinations.”

While from this storm of such comments, there was one user who appreciated it, “I have tasted it and it was good.”

Previously, chocolate and cheese-filled dosa had gone viral. The clip shows a vendor adding chocolate syrup and cheese to the dosa batter. And if you thought that was enough. The chef adds pieces of KitKat chocolate after cooking the dosa.

While the recipe irked many traditional dosa lovers, there were some who expressed their desire to try this odd combo. Users commented enquiring about the address of the shop behind this viral dish.