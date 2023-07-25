'Dost Ke Yahan Khaliya': Son's 'Lau-Ki' Response To Mom Cooking Bottle Gourd Will Leave You ROFL

There are certain culinary experiences that evoke strong emotions in people. Some dishes are adored, while others are dreaded. One such dish that often divides opinions is the lauki or bottle gourd. For generations, mothers have tried to incorporate this nutritious vegetable into meals, but its reputation for being bland and unappealing remains. Recently, a son’s hilarious response to his mom on cooking lauki (bottle gourd) for the meal took the internet by storm, resonating with countless individuals across the globe.

Shared by a Twitter user named Sagar Budhwani, he expressed his disappointment when his mother chose lauki as the main course for a meal. In the post, Sagar Budhwani shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with his mother, asking her “Mummy aj khane mein kya banaya hai (Mummy, what have you cooked today)?" Responding to this, Sagar Budhwani’s mother simply sent a picture of a bowl of cooked vegetable lauki (bottle gourd). On seeing the picture of lauki (bottle gourd), Sagar Budhwani replied, “(Meine ye btana ke lia message kiya ha ki meine khana kha liya ha dost ke yaha (I have sent you the message to inform you that I already had dinner at a friend’s house)."

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, many social media users found this situation highly relatable. Comments flooded in from people reminiscing about their own experiences with lauki and other such vegetables. Some shared similar stories, while others dropped their comments on the son’s witty approach.

Reacting to the post, a user commented, “Ab ghar par pitayi khani hogi (Now, you will be beaten at home)," while another wrote, “Aunty Twitter par kyun nahi hai (Why is your mom not on Twitter)?”

Ag ghar par pitayi khani hogi 😬— Kishan (@magaj_pista_0) July 23, 2023

Aunty Twitter p kyun ni h— Sajcasm (@sajcasm_) July 23, 2023

“Ab beghar hokar kaha jaaoge rehne (Where will you live now that you are homeless)?” an internet user commented.

aab beghar hokar kaha jaaoge rehne?— Dee (@devaanshi__) July 23, 2023

The tweet garnered over 16.2 thousand views and nearly 500 likes. Numerous individuals even expressed their amusement using laughing emoticons in the comment sections.

Do you like bottle gourds? If not, what reasons do you give at home to avoid having this green vegetable in your meal? Let us know in the comment section.